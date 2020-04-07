Netflix has picked up a new animated kids’ series called “Sharkdog,” from ViacomCBS International Studios, the streamer announced Tuesday.

The series, which will consist of 20 7-minute episodes, centers on “10-year-old Max and his best friend Sharkdog – half shark, half dog, all appetite. Blissfully unaware of his own strength, stealth and general sharkiness, Sharkdog often leaves a trail of chaos in his wake. But, like all good half-dogs, he’s Max’s BFF and Max is his.”

Jacinth Tan is the creator of the series, which is set to premiere on the streaming platform sometime in 2021.

ViacomCBS International Studios will produce the show in partnership with the Singapore-based 3D animation studio One Animation.

“Sharkdog” was originally developed as part of Nickelodeon’s Global Animated Shorts Program, which is designed to identify and develop long-form kids’ content for an international audience. The series stems from a multi-year kids’ and family content output deal signed between Nickelodeon and Netflix last fall.