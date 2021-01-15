Netflix Picks Up Gal Gadot Spy Film ‘Heart of Stone’ From Skydance

Netflix has acquired in an auction the worldwide rights to “Heart of Stone,” a spy thriller that will star Gal Gadot in what could be an action franchise in the vein of the “Mission: Impossible” series for Skydance Media

“The Old Guard” writer Greg Rucka wrote the screenplay with Allison Schroeder. Tom Harper, known for “The Aeronauts” and “Wild Rose,” will direct.

Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Gadot would also produce through her Pilot Wave banner along with Jaron Varsano, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lyn, and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will also produce.

Gadot returned to her superhero franchise with “Wonder Woman 1984” back on Christmas Day, and she’ll also reunite with her director on that film Patty Jenkins for a new take on the “Cleopatra” story, as well as a third “Wonder Woman” movie that’s being fast-tracked. She’ll also be seen in “Death on the Nile,” which was meant to open later this year in theaters but has since been delayed by 20th Century and Disney due to the coronavirus and in another Netflix action film, “Red Notice” with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

Skydance has already found success with the “Mission: Impossible” franchise and hopes to carve a new one out of “Without Remorse” starring Michael B. Jordan, and Skydance’s “The Old Guard” starring Charlize Theron and “6 Underground” also proved to be big hits for Netflix. The studio’s upcoming slate also includes “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Snake Eyes” and “The Tomorrow War.”

Gadot is represented by WME. Harper is represented by UTA and 42. Rucka is represented by Inkwell Management and Schroeder is represented by Verve.

Deadline first reported the news.