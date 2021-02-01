Netflix Picks Up Global Streaming Rights to ‘Misha and the Wolves’

Netflix has picked up the global SVOD rights to the Sundance documentary “Misha and the Wolves,” it was announced on Monday.

In addition, Netflix will debut the film exclusively in North America and other markets. Also on board are BBC Storyville (UK), ZDF Arte (Germany & France), VPRO (the Netherlands), VRT (Belgium), SVT (Sweden), DR (Denmark), NRK (Norway), YLE (Finland), RUV (Iceland), Movistar+ (Spain), Yes Docu (Israel), RTS (Switzerland), RTVS (Slovenia), ERT (Greece), and TG4 (Ireland).

“The number of deals attests to the buyers’ appetite for great stories and sophisticated filmmaking that has the power to reach large global audience. We are excited for what lies ahead for this film,” Vesna Cudic, MetFilm Sales said in a statement.

The story follows a woman whose holocaust memoir took the world by storm but who harbored a dark secret beneath the surface. The film premiered in the World Documentary Competition at Sundance. Sales were handled by MetFilm.

“Misha and the Wolves” was directed by Sam Hobkinson and was produced by Poppy Dixon, Al Morrow, Matt Wells, Jurgen Buedts and Gregory Zalcman. Stewart le Maréchal, Thomas Hoegh, Vesna Cudic, Jonny Persey and Adrian Sibley, Mandy Chang, Hayley Reynolds, Martin Pieper and Barbara Truyen. executive produced.