Netflix will release “PLUTO,” based on the manga comic book series by Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki, later this year, the streamer announced Tuesday.

Created by Naoki Urasawa (“20th Century Boys, Yawara!,” “Master Keaton”) and his longtime co-creator Takashi Nagasaki, the manga “PLUTO” is based on Osamu Tezuka’s “Astro Boy ‘The Greatest Robot on Earth’” arc from 1964.

A teaser clip gives a sneak peek at this first animated version of the manga.

The suspense drama story is set in a neo-futuristic world with humans and high-functioning robots living together in a peaceful society. The manga, which won the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize, was adapted for the stage in 2015. By popular demand, it later returned in 2018 and toured Japan and Europe.

“I applaud the courage of everyone that has taken on the challenge of making an anime based on ‘PLUTO.’ I am excited about the birth of this new series to win over people’s hearts. I hope that now more than ever, Osamu Tezuka’s message reaches the world,” author Naoki Urasawa said.

The Japanese voice cast of the project includes Shinshu Fuji, Yoko Hikasa and Minori Suzuki.

“‘PLUTO’ inherits the philosophy of Tezuka and does not merely convey a message of anti-war, but reminds us that there is suffering on both sides… but still, the only remaining answer is peace,” Takashi Nagasaki added.

GENCO produced the animated series, with animation production by M2STUDIO. Macoto Tezka, son of the late Osamu Tezuka, supervises with cooperation from Tezuka Productions.

“The animated ‘PLUTO’ is the real deal, and in addition to this being Urasawa’s latest work, this is also a new Tezuka anime,” Tezka said. I can hardly wait to see how this new generation of anime turns out.”