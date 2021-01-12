Netflix Previews 2021 Movie Slate, Led by ‘Red Notice’ and ‘The Harder They Fall’ (Video)

Netflix has big plans for its film division in 2021, releasing a sizzle reel on Tuesday for the coming year with plans to release films every week. Among the offerings: the directorial debuts of Halle Berry and Lin-Manuel Miranda, a Black Western featuring Regina King, and a spy thriller featuring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.

Berry’s first go-around in the director’s chair will be seen in “Bruised,” which also stars the Oscar winner as a former MMA fighter taking on a different kind of fight: regaining custody of her son and restarting her career. Miranda, meanwhile, will bring his experience as a young playwright to “tick, tick…BOOM!”, which tells the story of an aspiring theater composer in New York caught between his dream and the harsh realities of life.

King will star alongside Zazie Beetz, Idris Elba and “Da 5 Bloods” stars Jonathan Majors and Delroy Lindo in “The Harder They Fall,” a western revenge film about an outlaw hunting down his recently released rival with the help of his old gang. And then there’s “Red Notice,” an action comedy starring Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds as two internationally-wanted criminals being hunted down by a top INTERPOL agent, played by Dwayne Johnson.

Along with those films, Netflix is continuing its push to be a regular presence in awards season. Palme D’Or winner Jane Campion will direct Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons in an adaptation of “The Power of the Dog,” which follows the tense conflict between two brothers on the largest ranch in Montana in the mid-20th century. Adam McKay, director of “The Big Short” and “Vice,” will direct an ensemble cast led by Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Lawrence in “Don’t Look Up,” a satire about two low-level astronomers who discover an asteroid on a collision course with Earth and go on a media blitz to warn the world. And then there’s Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino’s next film “The Hand of God,” which is keeping its story under wraps but which the director promises will be his most personal film yet.

Watch Netflix’s full 2021 film preview in the video above.