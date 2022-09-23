Netflix Principal Accounting Officer Ken Barker Exits After 3 Months

Netflix’s new principal accounting officer Ken Barker, who began in his role on June 27, is exiting the streamer early next month, the company disclosed in an SEC filing Friday.

The filing says that Barker filed his resignation on Thursday and that his exit will be effective Oct. 7. It adds that the reason for his exit was a “personal decision” and “is not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s financials, operations, policies, or practices.”

CFO Spencer Neumann will assume the role of principal accounting officer in the interim while a search is underway for a permanent replacement.

Barker in June took over the role that JC Berger had held for the past 15 years, where he served as Netflix’s global controller.

From June 2003 to June 2022, Mr. Barker served in various roles at EA, most recently as SVP Finance from August 2021, and SVP, chief accounting officer from June 2003 to August 2021. Prior to joining Electronic Arts, Mr. Barker was at Sun Microsystems, Inc., as its Vice President, Corporate Controller, and at Deloitte & Touche LLP as an audit partner.

Barker’s exit comes at a time when Netflix in the coming months intends to launch an ad-supported pricing tier.