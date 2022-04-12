Netflix has promoted Emily Feingold to be its new VP of Communications, overseeing comms for the U.S. and Canada.

Feingold has been with Netflix for five years and will continue to report to Netflix’s chief communications officer Rachel Whetstone.

“I am thrilled that Emily has been appointed as Netflix’s new VP of communications. She’s a creative, strategic executive, deeply committed to Netflix and with very broad experience in the entertainment industry,” Whetstone said in a statement.

The company’s former chief spokesperson Richard Siklos departed Netflix in March for a role at United Talent Agency.

Feingold for the past five years has been a communications director on Netflix’s film side, leading the communications for projects under Scott Stuber, Tendo Nagenda and Lisa Nishimura, and she’s also consulted Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, among others.

Prior to Netflix, Feingold worked corporate strategy and communications at private investment firm Andell, Inc. She also held positions in New York at The Weinstein Company and at fashion company Ralph Lauren, and she additionally started her career in Washington D.C. as part of the Clinton administration at the White House.

Variety first reported the news.