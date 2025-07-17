‘Simon Cowell: The Next Act,’ Harry Jowsey Dating Show Among New Reality Series Greenlit by Netflix

Simon Cowell’s search for the next breakout boyband and Harry Jowsey’s search for a forever partner will be the subject of Netflix’s newest reality series.

“Simon Cowell: The Next Act” and “Let’s Marry Harry,” which hails from Alex Cooper’s Unwell Productions, are among the new unscripted that have been greenlit by Netflix ahead of the streamer’s unscripted Summer Break event on Thursday.

“Simon Cowell: The Next Act,” which is slated for a December 2025 release, adds to the streamer’s music-centric reality series, with “Building the Band,” featuring late “One Direction” star Liam Payne, recently debuting on the platform.

Also adding to Netflix’s roster of reality dating shows is “Age of Attraction,” cohosted by Nick Viall and his wife Natalie Joy, which age get thrown out the window as singles, ranging from 22 to 59 years old, search for love without knowing each other’s age.

On the other side of the reality dating show spectrum is “Love Con Revenge,” which will see “The Tinder Swindler’s” Cecilie Fjellhøy partner with private investigator Brianne Joseph, to expose romance scammers and help victims reclaim control, one takedown at a time.

The streamer has also greenlit two new docuseries: “Calabasas Confidential” and “Members Only: Palm Beach.” “Calabasas Confidential,” which is slated to debut in 2026, will follow a group of childhood friends, exes and rivals as they returns to their hillside mansions in Calabasas after leaving the California neighborhood for college, while “Members Only: Palm Beach,” which will debut in December 2025, will center on a group of women navigating the unspoken rules, inherited traditions and high-stakes hierarchies of America’s most rarefied social circles, per the logline.

Additionally, Netflix renewed unscripted series “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” for a fourth season and “King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch” for a third season.

Netflix also announced the upcoming premieres of “Love is Blind UK” Season 2, which debuts Aug. 13, “Love is Blind” Season 9, whose Denver-based installment premieres Oct. 1, and “Selling Sunset” Season 9, which is slated for an Oct. 29 release. “Squid Game: The Challenge” Season 2 will premiere Nov. 4 while “Selling the OC” Season 4 debuts Nov. 12 and “Owning Manhattan” Season 2 premieres Dec. 5.