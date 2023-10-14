After Netflix announced plans to open brick-and-mortar stores in 2025, “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon opined that the shops — which might include restaurants — will have a familiar rule for subscribers of the streamer. He joked to his studio audience on Friday’s show, “The only rule at the Netflix restaurant is you can’t share your food.”

Fallon also said, “They’ll even have servers going up to tables going, ‘Are you still eating? 3, 2, 1…” in reference to the platform’s “Are you still watching?” screens.

As reported by Bloomberg, Netflix will call its new physical hubs of fun Netflix House. Each location will sell physical merchandise and offer dining and entertainment experiences, like the “Squid Game” obstacle course planned for both U.S. spots. In addition, fans will have access to live performances and art installations inspired by some of the platform’s most popular shows.

Food options will be inspired by Netflix’s reality TV cooking and baking shows and will include everything from casual fast food to luxury meals. Basically, it’s a fully immersive Netflix experience.

Josh Simon, the VP of consumer products, said as much when he told the outlet that Netflix customers “love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level.”

If all this sounds familiar it’s because Netflix has already experimented with real-life physical pop-up experiences before, namely the “Stranger Things” store that traveled the globe in recent years.

Watch Fallon’s monologue in the video above.