Netflix has made the first high-profile buy at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, picking up global distribution rights to “Run Rabbit Run” ahead of the film’s premiere, minus select territories.

The deal occurred on the first day of the festival, with the feature debuting in the Midnight selection on Thursday night. Directed by Daina Reid and penned by Hannah Kent, the psychological thriller stars Sarah Snook (HBO’s “Succession”) as a fertility doctor who must confront her grim past and her presumptions about life and death when her daughter begins acting out alongside the arrival of a mysterious rabbit.

Netflix will release the movie in 2023.

The feature was executive produced by XYZ Films, a company co-founded by Sundance alumni Nick Spicer, Aram Tertzakianand Nate Bolotin.

“Run Rabbit Run” is a Carver Films production, with major production investment from XYZ Films and Screen Australia, in association with VicScreen, Filmology Finance, Storyd Group, Soundfirm, the South Australian Film Corporation, and 30 West. XYZ Films financed via its production fund backed by IPR.VC, with XYZ also handling worldwide sales. XYZ Films brokered the deal with Netflix on behalf of the filmmakers.

Daina Reid’s recent credits include Apple TV’s “The Shining Girls,” Hulu’s “Handmaid’s Tale” and HBO’s “The Outsider.” Alongside Snook, “Run Rabbit Run” stars Lily Latorre, Damon Herriman and Greta Scacchi. It is currently unknown how much the streaming giant paid for the feature film.