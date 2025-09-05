Netflix Wins Plan B Package ‘Saturn Return’ With Charles Melton, Rachel Brosnahan and Will Poulter Attached to Star

Netflix has won high-profile package “Saturn Return” from Plan B, with Charles Melton, Rachel Brosnahan and Will Pouter attached to star, TheWrap has learned.

“Saturn Return” is timeless Chicago-set romance exploring the themes of love, loss and life’s complicated turns in the 10 years between the aspirational young love of college and the complicated realities of adulthood.

The film is written by Gaelyn Golde with revisions by Greg Kwedar and Clint Bentley. Kwedar is set to direct with Plan B producing.

The news comes on the heels of the streamer acquring Kwedar and Bentley’s Sundance breakout “Train Dreams.”

The project also marks a reunion for Melton and Netflix, after the actor garnered the best reviews of his career for starring in the streamer’s “May December.” Melton most recently starred in ensemble war movie “Warfare” for A24 and recently wrapped production on Nic Refn’s “Her Private Hell” for Neon.

Brosnahan just broke out big time in DC Studios “Superman” as Lois Lane, which has grossed $611 million worldwide, and she is expected to return in follow-up “Man of Tomorrow.” The actress also bagged the lead role of the second season of “Presumed Innocent.”

Poulter also recently starred in both A24’s “Warfare” opposite Melton and “Death of a Unicorn.”

