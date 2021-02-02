On Tuesday, Netflix announced its forthcoming six-part docuseries “Amend: the Fight for America,” hosted by Will Smith.

Executive produced by Smith and Larry Wilmore, the project “enlightens, entertains and challenges what Americans know about the Fourteenth Amendment” — which grants equal protection under the law to all U.S. citizens — “and the unwavering fight for equality.”

The series features Mahershala Ali, Diane Lane, Samuel L. Jackson, Pedro Pascal, Yara Shahidi and more stars performing speeches and writings by supporters and foes of the amendment, including Frederick Douglass, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Andrew Johnson.

“Amend: the Fight for America” premieres Feb. 17. Watch a trailer for the series above.

Also Read: Netflix to Handle Streaming for Sundance Doc 'Misha and the Wolves'

The project is produced by Westbrook Studios, The Documentary Group, Wilmore Films and MakeMake Entertainment, and was created by Robe Imbriano and Tom Yellin. Kenny Leon and Reinaldo Marcus Green direct from a script by Sasha Stewart. Will Smith, Terence Carter, Jana Babatunde-Bey, Jamal Watson, Tom Yellin, Robe Imbriano, Jonna Mclaughlin, Angus Wall and Larry Wilmore executive produce.

“I am honored to present ‘Amend: The Fight for America,'” Smith said in a statement. “We are living in unprecedented days as a society, as a country and as a human family. I believe that the cultivation of personal and historical understanding is the imperative spark igniting the flames of desperately needed compassion and healing. As Americans, we endeavor to form a more perfect union that truly establishes justice and equality for all. I believe a deeper understanding of the 14th Amendment is a critical jumping off point.”

Smith continued, “Our hope with this series is to illuminate the beauty that is the promise of America and to share a message of connection and shared humanity so that we will be able to better understand and celebrate our different experiences as Americans and promote progress toward the true equality promised to all persons under the 14th amendment. I’m grateful to Netflix and the phenomenal group of people who came together both in front of and behind the camera to help us tell this story.”

Also Read: GameStop Movie in the Works at Netflix, Mark Boal in Talks to Write

“I hope families can watch ‘Amend’ together and have the series be a compelling conversation starter,” Wilmore added. “Everything we’ve seen happen in America in the last few years is about what Black people and other marginalized groups have always wanted: to make sure that we are really part of America and have everything that’s been promised to us by the Constitution. I think it’d be really fantastic if ‘Amend’ helped people to better understand how special the bond can be between each of us and our country.”