Netflix Shuts Down Mobile Game Studio Boss Fight Entertainment

As Netflix shifts its gaming strategy to a focus on party games, narrative games, kids games, mainstream games and more games on TV, the streamer is shutting down Boss Fight Entertainment.

The streamer acquired the studio in 2022 as it looked to ramp up its mobile game offering. Boss Fight’s titles include “myVEGAS Bingo,” “Dungeon Boss,” “Dungeon Boss: Respawned,” “Netflix Stories,” “Money Heist: Ultimate Choice” and “Squid Game: Unleashed.” Boss Fight, which was founded in 2013, is headquartered in Allen, Texas, with production studios also in Austin and Seattle.

Netflix Stories and Squid Game: Unleashed will remain live on Netflix’s platform so subscribers can play them. Meanwhile, the company’s upcoming slate of party games for TVs will launch this holiday season, including “LEGO® Party!,” “Pictionary: Game Night,” “Boggle Party,” “Tetris Time Warp,” “Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends.”

A Netflix spokesperson declined to confirm how many jobs would be impacted by the closure.

News of the studio’s shuttering was first confirmed via LinkedIn by Boss Fight co-founder David Rippy.

“Hi everyone – well, word has gotten around quickly about Boss Fight’s closure. Thanks, everyone who reached out today. Rough news, for sure, but I’m very grateful for the time we had at Netflix,” he wrote. “We worked with some awesome people and made many games that I’m very proud of, including Squid Game Unleashed which hit #1 in 26 countries.”

“You’ll see lots of Boss Fighters with similar posts. Please consider them if you have any open roles – they are outstanding people and true professionals through-and-through,” he continued. “As for Bill, Scott and me – we’re going to take a little breather before tackling whatever is next. Love to hear from you if there’s anything interesting going on, workwise or otherwise.”