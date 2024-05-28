Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos found both his business instincts and his parenting called into question over the weekend after admitting in a new interview that his son, who is a film editor himself, watched “Lawrence of Arabia” for the first time on his phone. For one specific film fan, the admission “made my skin crawl.”

In a new interview with The New York Times, Sarandos maintained that Barbenheimer, the name affectionately bestowed upon the “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” double feature of last summer, would’ve done just as well had the films been released on Netflix rather than in theaters.

“I don’t think there’s any reason to believe that certain kinds of movies do or don’t work. There’s no reason to believe that the movie itself is better in any size of screen for all people,” he said. “My son’s an editor. He is 28 years old, and he watched ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ on his phone.”

The admission prompted both outrage and mockery, as fans of “Lawrence of Arabia” quickly decried the idea of watching David Lean’s epic masterpiece (which is presented in ultra-wide 2:20:1 aspect ratio) anywhere but on a big screen.

“I tried to watch it three times at home and never finished it. I was always tempted to pull out my phone or my roommates were playing music so I’d turn it off,” one person wrote. “I saw it in 70mm at my local theater and it was INCREDIBLE.”

Similarly, another fan argued that “seeing a 70mm print of this film in a theater singlehandedly changed my relationship with movies.”

Others argued that watching the film on a small screen is fine, but that realistically, a film like “Lawrence of Arabia” wouldn’t even be made for streaming.

“This man’s bad-faith BS is going to give me a heart attack. Yes, you can watch LAWRENCE OF ARABIA on a TV or a phone and still enjoy it,” another user wrote. “But in a world without theaters, NOBODY MAKES LAWRENCE OF ARABIA.”

Mostly, the admission drew mockery. One person even translated the statement as “I’m wrong. But don’t worry I raised my son wrong too.”

You can see more reactions to Sarandos’ sentiments below.

