Netflix has optioned Isabella Maldonado’s thriller novel “The Cipher” to adapt into a feature film starring Jennifer Lopez, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Lopez will also produce the project along with producing partners Elaine Goldsmith Thomas and Benny Medina. Liza Fleissig, Ginger Harris-Dontzin, Isabella Maldonado, and Catherine Hagedorn will executive produce. Courtney Baxter is the associate producer.

“The Cipher” centers on FBI agent Nina Guerrero, who finds herself drawn into a serial killer’s case after he strategically posts complex codes and riddles online corresponding to recent murders in order to lure her into a cat and mouse chase. Lopez will play Guerrero.

Next up, the Boricua superstar will star “Marry Me,” a romantic comedy starring Lopez and Owen Wilson. “Marry Me” features original songs from J-Lo as well as Latin music star Maluma, who is co-starring and making his feature-film debut. Universal will release the rom-com the summer of 2021. Lopez will also star in STXfilms’ “The Godmother,” a drama about Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.

Lopez is repped by CAA, The Medina Co., and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Maldonado is repped by CAA, and Liza Fleissig and Ginger Harris-Dontzin of the Liza Royce Agency.

