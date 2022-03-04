Contestants on the latest Netflix reality dating show have two options: get married or move on. A new trailer for the series “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” shows just how emotional that choice will be.

Six couples on the verge of marriage will have their relationship put to the test over the course of eight weeks. While one partner is ready for marriage, the other isn’t quite as sure. However, by the end of the two months, they must choose to commit to marriage with their original partner — or move on.

The twist is that, over the course of the show, they’ll each choose a potential different partner from one of the other couples to live with for three weeks.

In the trailer released Friday, some of the contestants are thriving from the new experience, while others aren’t faring as well.

“I definitely thought giving Jake the ultimatum would bring us together,” one contestant confesses. “It’s doing the opposite.”

The series will drop on Netflix in two batches. The first eight episodes will be available beginning April 6. The finale and the reunion will be available one week later on April 13.

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” is produced by Kinetic Content.