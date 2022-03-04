What was filming like for actors in huge franchises during the pandemic? Netflix’s new film “The Bubble” is here to answer that: chaos.

The fully fictional tale follows the actors attempting to film “Cliff Beasts,” a Jurassic Park-esque franchise, in the middle of a pandemic. (More specifically, they’re shooting “Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requim,” the sixth installment of the “23rd largest Dino franchise ever”).

Because the actors have to live and work inside their bubble, things devolve into chaos incredibly quickly. Filming stunts is way harder, and slowly but surely, the cast starts to hate each other.

You can watch the full trailer for “The Bubble” in the video here and above.

As for the movie within the movie, according to its official synopsis, “Cliff Beasts 6” follows humankind as it is “threatened once again by a dinosaur species: Cliff Beasts. The team must reunite, after 5 long years, to battle the Cliff Beasts — but this time on Mount Everest.”

“The Bubble” is directed by Judd Apatow, and boasts a deep talent bench: Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, Peter Serafinowicz, and more star.

“The Bubble” will hit Netflix on April 1.