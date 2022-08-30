‘Echoes’ Leads Netflix Top 10 in Second Week Since Premiere

The twisty limited series “Echoes,” starring Michelle Monaghan opposite herself as identical twins, led the Netflix Top 10 in the second week following its premiere Aug. 19. The series was followed by Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” and Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever,” the latter of which just premiered its third season.

“Echoes” took the top spot on the English TV List with 68.49 million hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week. Fan-favorite “The Sandman” held on closely behind with 53.79 million hours viewed, garnering the Top 10 in 89 countries. “Never Have I Ever” logged 25.64 million hours to claim spot No. 3.

For 14 weeks, “Stranger Things 4” has clinched a spot on the list, coming in fourth this week with 23.64 million hours viewed. Following the announcement that the fourth and final season will take flight this fall, Season 1 of “Manifest” jumped to the No. 5 spot on the list, logging 19.11 million hours. “Selling The OC” debuted with 18.68 million hours viewed following its Aug. 24 premiere. “Partner Track,” which stars Arden Cho as an M&A lawyer at a prestigious Manhattan law firm, entered the list with 16.66 million hours viewed.

Rounding out the list were Season 3 of “Locke & Key,” (14.63 million hours viewed), Season 4 of “Virgin River” (14.46 million hours viewed) and “The Glow Up” (14.28 million hours viewed).

On the English Films side, “Me Time” with Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg and Regina Hall debuted atop the list with 59.23 million hours viewed, appearing in the Top 10 in 92 countries. “Look Both Ways,” with Lili Reinhart and Danny Ramirez, remained in the second spot with 29.89 million hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 86 countries.