Ben Kingsley is set to reprise his role as Trevor Slattery in Marvel’s upcoming Wonder Man series on Disney+, according to multiple reports. The character last appeared in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Reps for Marvel Studios and Disney+ did not immediately respond to request for comment.

A live-action Wonder Man show was announced back in June, with Andrew Guest (“Hawkeye”) serving as the head writer and executive producer for the series, along with “Shang-Chi” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, who is also an EP.

In the Marvel comics, “Wonder Man” centers on Simon Williams, an actor and stuntman who was a founding member of the Los Angeles-based West Coast Avengers. Williams inherited his father’s industrial munitions plant and fell on hard times due to competition with Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Eventually, Williams goes to work for villain Baron Zemo, who gives him superhuman abilities. Despite being an initial adversary to the Avengers, he later joins them.

Slattery was first introduced in the MCU back in 2013’s “Iron Man 3,” which saw him portraying a failed actor-turned-terrorist for hire as his bumbling character pretended to be the villain The Mandarin for the masses. He later returned in a surprise role in “Shang-Chi,” where it was revealed he was being held as a prisoner by the title character’s father for impersonating him, the real-life Mandarin. Later on in the film, he joined forces with Shang-Chi to defeat him. Slattery was also in the short film “All Hail the King,” which saw him getting released from prison by one of the real Mandarin’s associates.

Variety first reported the news.