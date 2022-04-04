"Attack on Titan" was adapted from the manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama.

"Attack on Titan" was adapted from the manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama. (Netflix)

An Anime Series Is the Most In-Demand Show on Netflix | Charts

by | April 4, 2022 @ 3:00 PM

”Attack on Titan“ isn’t only the most popular show in the U.S. for the streamer, it’s also its most in-demand show globally

In February, the most in-demand show on Netflix was “Attack on Titan.” “The Walking Dead,” “Stranger Things,” “The Witcher,” and “Cobra Kai” round out the top five most in-demand series last month on the streaming giant.

“Attack on Titan” had 57.85 times the demand of the average series for the month —  as measured by Parrot Analytics‘ patented platform, which takes into account consumer research data, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

