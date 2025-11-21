Netflix Orders ‘Trigger Point’ Drama Series From Joel Edgerton and Jeremy Saulnier

Netflix is giving a “Trigger Point” drama a straight-to-series order, TheWrap has learned. A24 will produce the upcoming eight-episode series, which landed at the streamer after a hot biding war.

The upcoming project comes from writer, showrunner and executive producer Harrison Query, best known for his work on “Heads of State.” Jeremy Saulnier (“Green Room,” “Rebel Ridge”) will direct and executive produce. Joe Hipps (“House of Cards,” “Ozark”) will also EP along with Patrick Macdonald for Cut To.

Described as an action crime drama, “Trigger Point” follows a group of former Tier One Special Forces Operators who sell their elite skills to the criminal underworld using a private military contracting firm as their front. But as they dive further into the criminal depths, a FBI agent hunts for them.

The former head of TV for Fifth Season, Hipps launched his own production in the fall of 2024 complete with an exclusive deal to develop and produce TV shows for A24. “Trigger Point” is one of those shows. It also marks the second straight-to-series order for an A24 show in recent history after Paramount+ ordered the Nicole Kidman-starring “Discretion” back in October.

