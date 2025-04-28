Netflix to Host ‘Tudum’ Fan Fest Livestream for the First Time

Netflix is bringing its annual “Tudum” fan event back, and this time it plans to host the programming celebration and preview on its own platform.

The streaming service announced Monday that “Tudum 2025: The Live Event” will take place Saturday, May 31 at 5 p.m. PST at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. In-person tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. PT, while Netflix’s usual livestream of the event will not be hosted on the service’s YouTube channel like in previous years but on Netflix itself for the first time.

The change coincides with Netflix’s increased interest over the past few years in live-streaming events on its own platform. Its past livestream efforts include Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s well-publicized boxing match last year, as well as the service’s acquisition of WWE’s “Monday Night RAW,” which began streaming weekly live installments on Netflix in January.

Named after the sound effect that plays before every Netflix original TV show and movie, “Tudum” is the streamer’s annual fan fest. Launched in January 2020 in São Paulo, Brazil, “Tudum” is essentially a Netflix-only Comic-Con — one in which fans are encouraged to celebrate the streamer’s existing content as well as experience previews and announcements of forthcoming TV seasons and movies.

Tudum.com is also the name of Netflix’s website, which posts exclusive interviews, explainers, previews and deep dives into the streamer’s shows, events and movies year-round. According to Netflix, subscribers will be able to use the site to follow along with every announcement and surprise that happens at “Tudum 2025,” regardless of whether or not they are watching the streamer’s livestream of the event.

While Netflix has not announced this year’s “Tudum” special guests or speakers yet, the streaming service has promised that it will feature “news and exclusive reveals about titles you won’t want to miss.” It will also apparently feature appearances from stars of Netflix titles like “Emily in Paris,” Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein,” “Happy Gilmore 2,” “Love Is Blind,” “One Piece,” “Outer Banks,” “The Rip,” “Squid Game,” “Stranger Things,” “The Life List,” “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” “Wednesday” and more.

Netflix’s official trailer for “Tudum 2025” includes brief pieces of footage from some of the service’s biggest upcoming films and TV shows, including “Wednesday” Season 2, “Wake Up Dead Man” and “Frankenstein.” You can check out the event’s teaser yourself in the video below.