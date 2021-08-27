Netflix’s ‘Addams Family’ Prequel Casts Nevermore Academy Students

Netflix’s upcoming “Addams Family” prequel series centered on Wednesday Addams has filled out its roster of Nevermore Academy students, adding 10 to the Tim Burton-produced coming-of-age tale.

Joining the series are Hunter Doohan, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Emma Myers, Naomi Ogawa, Joy Sunday, Percy Hynes White, Thora Birch, Riki Lindhome and Jamie McShane.

“You” and “Jane the Virgin” alum Jenna Ortega will star in the eight-episode series as the beloved “Addams Family” teenager, with Catherine Zeta-Jones set to guest star as her mother, Morticia and Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams, Wednesday’s father. The roles of Wednesday’s brother Pugsly, as well as other Addams family members like Cousin It, Thing, Lurch or Uncle Fester have yet to be cast.

The eight-episode young adult series comes from “Into the Badlands” creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and director Tim Burton. The project is described as “a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.”

Here is who everyone is playing, which includes a vampire, a werewolf, a siren and a psychic:

Hunter Doohan will play Tyler Galpin. A townie who strikes up an unlikely friendship with Wednesday Addams. Tyler has a troubled relationship with his father, the local sheriff.

Georgie Farmer will play Ajax Petropolus. A student at Nevermore Academy who also happens to be a Gorgon. Awkward and shy, Ajax is anxious about looking anyone in the eye.

Moosa Mostafa will play Eugene Otinger. One of Nevermore Academy's quirkiest students and president of the school's bee-keeping club.

Emma Myers will play Enid Sinclair. She is Wednesday's sunny and colorful Californian roommate at Nevermore Academy. Enid hails from a pack of San Francisco Werewolves.

Naomi J. Ogawa will play Yoko Tanaka. A vampire with Harajuku-inspired Goth flair and one of the cool kids at Nevermore Academy.

Joy Sunday will play Bianca Barclay. One of Nevermore Academy's most popular students, Bianca descends from a long line of Sirens with a mesmerizing power to persuade.

Percy Hynes White will play Xavier Thorpe. A charismatic and supernaturally artistic Nevermore Academy student, who comes from wealth thanks to his celebrity psychic father.

Thora Birch will play Tamara Novak. Wednesday's dorm mother and the only "Normie" on staff at Nevermore Academy with a focus on all things botanical.

Riki Lindhome will play Dr. Valerie Kinbott. A local therapist in the sleepy town of Jericho who takes a particular interest in her newest patient Wednesday Addams.

Jamie McShane will play Sheriff Donovan Galpin. Born and bred in Jericho, this Sheriff has always had an issue with Nevermore Academy and a vendetta against former student Gomez Addams.

Per Netflix, “Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

In addition to Burton, Gough and Millar, other executive producers include Steve Stark (“Medium,” “The Event”), Andrew Mittman for 1.21 (“The Addams Family,” “Alphas”), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (“Code Black,” “Up All Night”), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (“Respect,” “Addams Family 2”) and Gail Berman (“The Addams Family,” “Alphas”).