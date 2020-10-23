Netflix’s Nina Wolarsky Exits as Vice President of Original Series

Another Netflix original programming executive is exiting amid the ongoing restructuring at the company.

Nina Wolarsky has stepped down as vice president of original series – drama, just weeks after the departures of comedy exec Jane Wiseman and drama series boss, Channing Dungey, to whom Wolarsky most recently reported. Wolarsky had been with the company for eight years.

According to an individual familiar with that matter, Wolarsky’s decision to leave stemmed from recent changes to her role as part of the ongoing reorganization of the company’s TV operations under the new global head of television, Bela Bajaria.

Bajaria, who previously oversaw foreign-language originals for the company, was promoted to global head of television last month as co-CEO Ted Sarandos seeks to streamline original content into one global operation. Vice president of original content Cindy Holland, Bajaria’s English-language series counterpart and one of Netflix’s longest-tenured executives, was the first major departure under the new structure.

“Nina was part of the team that started original series at Netflix in our early days and she has always brought great passion, creativity and taste to her role over the years. We will miss her, but we’re grateful for her contributions and wish her well for her next chapter,” Bajaria said in a statement.