The 2022 Television Critics Association Summer Tour is quickly shifting to a virtual installment.

The tour commences next week, but according to a message sent to TCA members on Thursday morning, several networks have chosen to shift to virtual press days over growing concerns over surging COVID numbers in Los Angeles.

The TCA Board announced the news to members in an email saying that Disney, which includes ABC, FX, Hulu, NatGeo and Onyx, as well as Fox, CBS/Paramount+ and PBS, are all going to hold their sessions virtually.

Other networks set to present are said to be in discussions over their plans for this year’s TCAs.

TheWrap has reached out to the TCA board and other networks involved in the event for comment.

(Editor’s Note: The writer of this article is a current member of the TCA).