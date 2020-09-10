Neve Campbell will reprise her iconic role as Sidney Prescott in Spyglass and Paramount’s relaunch of “Scream.”

Campbell joins previously announced cast members David Arquette and Courteney Cox who will return as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers, respectively, as well as new cast members Jack Quaid (“The Boys”), Melissa Barrera (“In The Heights”) and Jenna Ortega (“You”).

Production will shoot in Wilmington, North Carolina, and Paramount will release the film worldwide on Jan. 14, 2022.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (“Ready Or Not”), of the filmmaking group Radio Silence, are directing the film. James Vanderbilt (“Murder Mystery,” “Zodiac,” “The Amazing Spider-Man”) and Guy Busick (“Ready or Not,” “Castle Rock”) are co-writing the screenplay. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

“After spending time speaking with Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he’s created in the ‘Scream’ franchise,” Campbell said. “I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro.”

“Scream,” the 1996 slasher horror film, was directed by Wes Craven and followed a young woman in a small town who was targeted by a killer in a mask, later known as GhostFace. Sequels hit theaters in 1997, 2000 and 2011, and have starred actors like Campbell, Cox, Arquette and Liev Schreiber. The films have grossed a collective $608 million at the worldwide box office.

Campbell will next star in “Clouds,” based on the life of Zach Sobiech and book by Laura Sobiech “Fly a Little Higher: How God Answered a Mom’s Small Prayer in a Big Way,” which debuts on Disney+ this Fall. Her other credits include “Party of Five,” “The Craft” and “Three to Tango,” as well as the Netflix political thriller series “House of Cards.” Most recently, she starred in “Skyscraper” opposite Dwayne Johnson, and “Castle in the Ground.”

Campbell is represented by CAA, Mosaic, attorney Jeff Bernstein and Viewpoint.