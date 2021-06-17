‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2 Trailer: Devi Has the Genius Idea to Date Ben AND Paxton (Video)

Netflix finally dropped the trailer for the second season of Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever” Thursday, giving fans their first look at what Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is up to when the coming-of-age-comedy returns July 15.

In the clip, which you can view via the video above, Devi is using a very sensible pro-con list to decide between her two potential suitors: Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jaren Lewison). While Devi is very torn, her best friends Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) give her the same exact answer in unison: “Paxton.”

Eleanor lays it out like this: “When you’re old and on your death bed, whose naked body do you want to be picturing?”

“Wouldn’t I be thinking about my kids and grandkids and stuff?” Devi asks.

“No, that’s a myth,” Fabiola tells her.

Devi goes on to say in a voiceover that this her “last chance for an American high school boyfriend” before she moves to India, and “that’s why I have to figure out my boy situation stat.”

“What’s the alternative, you just date two guys until you move to India?” Fabiola asks her, accidentally giving Devi a horrible, terrible idea: “So you’re saying I should just have two boyfriends?”

No, Fabiola and Eleanor are both 100% against that idea, but Devi immediately decides, “Oh my, God. I have two boyfriends.”

It seems like this plan isn’t the worst thing Devi has ever done, though her mother is mortified to find her making out with Paxton so soon after her father’s death. But Devi becomes worried about both of her relationships when a new Indian girl (played by Megan Suri) who is “prettier” and “cooler” comes to school.

Here’s the official description for the new season: In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy “Never Have I Ever,” Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.

“Never Have I Ever” stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani and Megan Suri.

The series is created by Kaling and Lang Fisher, with Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer. 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner also executive produce.

The comedy hails from Universal Television.

“Never Have I Ever” Season 2 premieres July 15 on Netflix.