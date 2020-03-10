‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’ Director Explains Why Her Stars Auditioned in a Bathroom (Video)
“I like to audition in the world and not in the artificial confines of a rehearsal room where there’s all these added pressure forces,” Eliza Hittman says
Brian Welk | March 10, 2020 @ 3:15 PM
Last Updated: March 10, 2020 @ 3:17 PM
The young stars of the abortion drama “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” auditioned in a bathroom and other nontraditional locations to capture the feeling of what it would be like during production.
Director Eliza Hittman and stars Sidney Flanigan and Talia Ryder dropped by TheWrap Studio at Sundance and described the unconventional way in which they got involved with the project. “I read for Eliza, and after a few rounds I got to test with Sidney, and we spent a day doing scenes on the subway and in bathrooms as a way of auditioning,” Ryder told TheWrap’s Steve Pond.
“I like to audition in the world and not in the artificial confines of a rehearsal room where there’s all these added pressure forces like producers and casting directors,” Hittman added. “I’m always trying to break my potential cast out of those environments and get to know them more in the context of the way we’d be shooting the film.”
The title “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” refers to one of the survey forms young women have to fill out when they go to get an abortion, and the story involves two teenage girls who leave rural Pennsylvania for New York to have the procedure. Hittman said the film was inspired by the sad story of a woman who died because she was denied an abortion that would have saved her life.
“I began to wonder how far she would’ve had to travel to save her life,” Hittman said. “And I became reading about what’s insensitively known as abortion tourism and women who are forced to travel for access to safe reproductive care.”
Flanigan was 14 when she first met Hittman and began to get involved in the film, and though she knew it could be difficult to obtain a legal abortion depending on what part of the country you live in, she had no idea about the many hoops women often have to jump through in the process.
“I was generally aware that sometimes access can be hard and that sometimes people have to travel,” Flanigan said. “But I wasn’t aware of the extent of how many obstacles there can be and how traumatizing it can be.”
Check out TheWrap’s interview with the team from “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” above.
“Never Rarely Sometimes Always” opens in limited release this Friday.
The Scene From TheWrap at Sundance (Photos)
Clare Burgess, Sharon Waxman, and Leonid Solovyev of the Breakthrough Prize Foundation at TheWrap's cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Leonid Solovyev and Clare Burgess of the Breakthrough Prize Foundation at TheWrap's cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
"Sergio" producer Daniel Dreifous, producer Joe Pichirallo, Dean of USC School of Cinematic Arts Elizabeth Daley at TheWrap's cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Director Julie Taymor, composer Elliot Goldenthal, actor DW Moffett, and "The Glorias" producer Lynn Hendee at TheWrap's annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
GLAAD's Jeremy Blacklow, "Disclosure" director Sam Feder and actor Harvey Guillén at TheWrap's annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Panelists at the Latinx House at Sundance 2020.
Revolve Impact / Aly Honore & Claudia Torres
TheWrap founder Sharon Waxman with GLAAD's Jeremy Blacklow, director Patricia Vidal Delgado, actor Harvey Guillén, actor Frankie Rodriguez and producer Taryn Arriola at the Latinx House at Sundance 2020.
Revolve Impact / Aly Honore & Claudia Torres
Producer Paula Silver, Sharon Waxman and actor DW Moffett at TheWrap's cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Jeremy Blacklow speaks at a panel at the Latinx House at Sundance 2020.
Revolve Impact / Aly Honore & Claudia Torres
Rodriguez and Ariola at a panel at the Latinx House at Sundance 2020.
Revolve Impact / Aly Honore & Claudia Torres
Panelists at the Latinx House at Sundance 2020.
Revolve Impact / Aly Honore & Claudia Torres
Actor Harvey Guillén at TheWrap's panel at the Latinx House at Sundance 2020.
Revolve Impact / Aly Honore & Claudia Torres
Panelists with Latinx House co-founder Monica Ramirez at the Latinx House at Sundance 2020.
Revolve Impact / Aly Honore & Claudia Torres
Toni Collette, Kelly Rowland and Yaani King Mondschein at TheWrap Studio at Sundance presented by Heineken
Glenn Close and Alec Baldwin at TheWrap Studio at Sundance presented by Heineken
"Spree" actor Joe Keery at TheWrap Studio at Sundance presented by Heineken
"Horse Girl" star Alison Brie signs a giant bottle for a charity auction at TheWrap Studio at Sundance presented by Heineken
Tara Miele and Sienna Mellier of "Wander Darkly" at TheWrap Studio at Sundance presented by Heineken
Guests at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Sharon Waxman, director Chris Miller, and Studios 101's Heather Phillips at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Attorney Steven Beer and guest at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Sharon Waxman at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Guests at TheWrap's cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Guests at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Leonid Solovyev, Clare Burgess, Sharon Waxman, and Dean Daley at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Clare Burgess speaks at TheWrap's cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Guests at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Director Chris Miller and Studio 101's Heather Phillips attend a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
TheWrap's Sharon Waxman greets director Maïmoune Doucuré at a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
“The Dissident” director Bryan Fogel and friend attend a cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Guests at TheWrap's cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
"Sergio" producer Daniel Dreifous, "Disclosure" producer Amy Scholder, "Disclosure" director Sam Feder, and GLAAD's Jeremy Blacklow at TheWrap's cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Guests at TheWrap's cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Clare Burgess, Sharon Waxman, and Leonid Solovyev of the Breakthrough Prize Foundation at TheWrap's cocktail reception at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
"Cuties" director Maïmoune Doucuré speaks at TheWrap's annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Guests at TheWrap's annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
"The Glorias" producer Lynn Hendee and actor DW Moffett at TheWrap's influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Producer Joe Pichirallo at TheWrap's annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
GLAAD's Jeremy Blacklow at TheWrap's annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
"Disclosure" producer Amy Scholder and GLAAD's Anthony Ramos at TheWrap's annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
DW Moffett at the annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Director Sam Feder speaks at TheWrap's annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
GLAAD's Anthony Ramos speaks at TheWrap's annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
"Sergio" producer Daniel Dreifous speaks at TheWrap's annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Leonid Solovyev speaks at TheWrap's annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Studios 101's James Allen speaks at TheWrap's annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Composer Elliot Goldenthal speaks at TheWrap's annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Dean Daley at TheWrap's influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Bryan Fogel speaks at TheWrap's annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Filmmaker Aviva Kempner speaks at TheWrap's annual influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
Guests at TheWrap's influencer dinner at 710 Bodega in concurrence with Sundance 2020.
Lu Chau // Photagonist.ca
1 of 52
Sundance 2020: TheWrap hosts a panel at Latinx House and a reception and dinner at 710 Bodega in addition to a photo studio during the festival