New Animated ‘Transformers’ Series in the Works at Nickelodeon, eOne

Nickelodeon and Entertainment One are teaming up on a new animated “Transformers” series, the network announced Thursday.

The half-hour series, described as an action-comedy, centers on “a new species of Transformers [who] must find their place and purpose among Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family that adopts them. It has been picked up for 26 episodes.

Ant Ward, who previously co-created the “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” reboot for Nick, will executive produce the series alongside “Transformers: Rescue Bots” alum Nicole Dubuc. Dale Malinowski is co-executive producer.

Nickelodeon development executive Claudia Spinelli developed the project for Nick Animation Studios with Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, senior director of current series and development, animation. Conrad Montgomery will oversee production for Nick, and Mikiel Houser for eOne.

“As soon as I read the creative concept, which at its core is about family, I knew we absolutely had to tell this story with our good friends at eOne and Hasbro,” said Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation. “The series will tell a reimagined story featuring both original characters and fan-favorites for a whole new generation of kids and families. The creative team at Nick, overseen by Claudia Spinelli, SVP of Animation Development, can’t wait to get started on building this new world.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Nickelodeon to expand the Transformers animated universe and bring an all-new more than meets the eye story to life,” said Olivier Dumont, eOne’s President of Family Brands. “This new series is a fresh creative take on the brand, which will excite longtime fans around the world and soon to be fans alike, all being introduced to the robots in disguise by an A list creative team led by eOne’s Mikiel Houser.”