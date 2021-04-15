Amazon is releasing an extended cut of its Oscar-nominated “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” and in a new trailer for the movie, you can see just how near danger Sacha Baron Cohen came, including footage of him fleeing from the gun rights rally in the film and even breaking character as he’s escaping.

The scene shows Baron Cohen dressed as a fake country singer running from the stage after singing the “Wuhan Flu” song. He then can be seen slouching on the floor of the van away from the windows and holding the doors closed, with audible shouting from the other side.

“Go go go. If you stop, you’re going to be in a violent situation,” he says as the vehicle drives away.

The extended cut of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is called “Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine,” and it also gives a glimpse of some other scenes from the film, including Borat at a driving range, Maria Bakalova slathering pink makeup all over her face and even Borat swaddling an Amazon Alexa as he asks how she got trapped inside this “tower.”

Presumably they might also weave in some of Tutar’s footage of her inside the White House, in which she tagged alongside a reporter from OAN and even met Donald Trump Jr. before she was eventually told she didn’t have proper credentials to be inside the press briefing. Bakalova told Stephen Colbert on Wednesday that she wrote her lawyer’s number on her leg just in case she needed it after sneaking into the White House while in character.

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” is nominated for two Oscars, including Maria Bakalova for Best Supporting Actress and for Best Adapted Screenplay, in which a record nine people are credited on the largely improvised film.

No release date for the extended cut of the movie, which was directed by Jason Woliner, but the trailer says “coming soon.” Check it out here and above.