In the latest trailer for “Cruella” we see how Emma Stone’s Disney villain got her “killer instinct,” one nurtured by a cutthroat fashion designer played by Emma Thompson.

Thompson is giving us some serious Miranda Priestly vibes as the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is described as “devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute.” She spots Cruella’s flair for fashion as part of the punk rock revolution in London in the 1970s and gives her a job, only for that relationship to set off Cruella’s wicked side — including her first big crime of swiping the Baroness’ dogs.

“Let me give you some advice. You can’t care about anyone else. Everyone else is an obstacle. You care what an obstacle wants, you’re dead,” Thompson says in the trailer. “If I’d cared about anyone or thing, I might have died. You have the talent. Whether you have the killer instinct is the big question.”

Also Read: 'Cruella' Trailer Is Reminding Everyone of 'Joker': 'She's Crazy and Evil'

Disney’s “Cruella” is directed by Craig Gillespie (“I Tonya”) from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, as well as a story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel and Steve Zissis.

It was produced by Andrew Gunn (“Freaky Friday”), Marc Platt (“Mary Poppins Returns”) and Kristin Burr (“Christopher Robin”), with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close serving as executive producers. Two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (“Mad Max: Fury Road,” “A Room with a View”) created the imaginative costumes worn by both Cruella and the Baroness, which take on a life of their own, including in the scene where Cruella confronts the Baroness at a party by lighting her dress ablaze to reveal a bright red gown underneath.

“Cruella” opens in theaters and through Disney+ Premier Access on May 28. Check out the new trailer here and above.