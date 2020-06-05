New Episodes of ‘Live PD’, ‘Cops’ Pulled Amid George Floyd Protests

A&E has pulled two episodes of “Live PD” from its schedule this weekend as protesters across the country continue taking to the streets in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

“Out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow, and in consideration for the safety of all involved, we have made the decision not to broadcast ‘Live PD’ this weekend,” A&E said in a statement on Friday.

New episodes of the Dan Abrams-hosted series were scheduled to air Friday and Saturday. The show typically features live footage from law enforcement agencies in various cities, with Abrams and former officers Tom Morris Jr. and Sean “Sticks” Larkin providing commentary.

The decision not to air new episodes of “Live PD” comes as Paramount Network has apparently made similar programming adjustments. An individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap that the upcoming 33rd season of “Cops” has been pulled and it’s unclear if or when the show will return to the network’s schedule.

The long-running unscripted program, which is also made up of footage following officers in the field, was previously scheduled to return with new episodes on June 8. The show no longer appears on the channel’s schedule, and the show page has been removed from the Paramount Network website.

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Floyd, who was killed in police custody on Memorial Day

A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.

All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.

