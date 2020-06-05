New Episodes of ‘Live PD’, ‘Cops’ Pulled Amid George Floyd Protests

A&E has pulled two episodes of “Live PD” from its schedule this weekend as protesters across the country continue taking to the streets in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

“Out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow, and in consideration for the safety of all involved, we have made the decision not to broadcast ‘Live PD’ this weekend,” A&E said in a statement on Friday.

New episodes of the Dan Abrams-hosted series were scheduled to air Friday and Saturday. The show typically features live footage from law enforcement agencies in various cities, with Abrams and former officers Tom Morris Jr. and Sean “Sticks” Larkin providing commentary.

The decision not to air new episodes of “Live PD” comes as Paramount Network has apparently made similar programming adjustments. An individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap that the upcoming 33rd season of “Cops” has been pulled and it’s unclear if or when the show will return to the network’s schedule.

The long-running unscripted program, which is also made up of footage following officers in the field, was previously scheduled to return with new episodes on June 8. The show no longer appears on the channel’s schedule, and the show page has been removed from the Paramount Network website.

Variety first reported the news.