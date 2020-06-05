New Episodes of ‘Live PD’, ‘Cops’ Pulled Amid George Floyd Protests
Season 33 of “Cops” was scheduled to premiere Monday on Paramount Network
Reid Nakamura | June 5, 2020 @ 1:28 PM
Last Updated: June 5, 2020 @ 1:41 PM
A&E has pulled two episodes of “Live PD” from its schedule this weekend as protesters across the country continue taking to the streets in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
“Out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow, and in consideration for the safety of all involved, we have made the decision not to broadcast ‘Live PD’ this weekend,” A&E said in a statement on Friday.
New episodes of the Dan Abrams-hosted series were scheduled to air Friday and Saturday. The show typically features live footage from law enforcement agencies in various cities, with Abrams and former officers Tom Morris Jr. and Sean “Sticks” Larkin providing commentary.
The decision not to air new episodes of “Live PD” comes as Paramount Network has apparently made similar programming adjustments. An individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap that the upcoming 33rd season of “Cops” has been pulled and it’s unclear if or when the show will return to the network’s schedule.
The long-running unscripted program, which is also made up of footage following officers in the field, was previously scheduled to return with new episodes on June 8. The show no longer appears on the channel’s schedule, and the show page has been removed from the Paramount Network website.
George Floyd Remembered at Minneapolis Memorial Service (Photos)
A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.
All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.
George Floyd's hearse arrives at North Central University for the first of several memorial services. In the upper right, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Sgt. Dave O'Connor kneel as the hearse drives by.
Floyd's memorial service was streamed on television and online.
Reverend Al Sharpton arrives at George Floyd's memorial service. Sharpton and other mourners wore face masks given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The NAN logo stands for the National Action Network the civil rights organization Sharpton founded in 1991.
George Floyd's casket is prepared before the service. The image in the background is the mural drawn near the sidewalk where he was killed. NAN banners flank the artwork.
Floyd's family stand in solidarity during the service.
Shareeduh Tate, cousin of George Floyd, is held by Brandon Floyd, nephew of George Floyd, as those gathered paused silently for eight minutes and 46 seconds -- the length of time Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.
Actress Tiffany Haddish weeps during the moment of silence. Other celebrities in attendance were T.I., Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart and Marsai Martin.
Brandon and Philonise Floyd, brothers of George Floyd embrace while listening to Shareeduh Tate speak. The Floyds wore pins emblazoned with "I Can't Breathe" -- their brother's final words.
Pallbearers wheel out George Floyd's golden casket following the service.
Media and on-lookers watch as George Floyd's casket is loaded into a hearse. His body will be transported to his hometown of Raeford, North Carolina, where a private family service will be held on Saturday. A public service will be held Monday in Houston, Texas -- two weeks after his death.
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Floyd, who was killed in police custody on Memorial Day
