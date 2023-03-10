Elizabeth Merriwether’s sitcom “New Girl” is leaving Netflix after nearly 10 years on the streaming platform for a new home at Hulu and Peacock.

The show, starring Zoey Deschanel, Max Greenfield, Jake Johnson and Lamorne and Hannah Simone, becomes available to stream at its new joint streaming homes starting April 17. The deal between NBCUniversal and Disney dictates that both streamers will share rights to all seven seasons of the show, 146 total episodes.

The comedy show originally aired on Fox from 2011-2018, and it began streaming on Netflix in the summer of 2013 in the U.S. Since hitting streaming it’s only grown in popularity, with clips frequently making the rounds on TikTok.

Deschanel plays Jessica Day, a school teacher searching for a new place to live after coming home to find her boyfriend cheating on her. Her online search brings her to room in a loft with three single men and total strangers — Nick Miller (Johnson), Schmitt (Greenfield) and Winston Bishop (Morris). Miller has dropped out of law school to become a bartender, and Schmitt constantly brags about success in his job. Winston used to play professional basketball, but now that he’s back in the states he’s not sure what to do next.

Jess’s childhood best friend Cece (Simone), who models, keeps up with Jess’ new chapter, and eventually becomes intertwined with the friend group and family that unexpectedly forms all thanks to an open room in a Los Angeles loft.

The seven seasons of “New Girl” featured many celebrity guest stars like Taylor Swift, Megan Fox, Rob Reiner, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lizzy Caplan, Dermot Mulroney, Josh Gad, Damon Wayans Jr., Justin Long, Michaela Watkins, Linda Cardellini, Adam Brody, Carla Gugino, Brenda Song, Quinta Brunson and young Olivia Rodrigo. Even Prince starred in an episode as himself.

Meriwether also executive produced the series with Brett Baer, Dave Finkel, Jake Kasdan, Erin O’mAlley, Peter Chernin and Katherine Pope. Chernin Entertainment produced “New Girl” in association with 20th Television. Disney Entertainment distributes the comedy show.