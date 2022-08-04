Harvey Weinstein is the subject of Ken Auletta's "Hollywood ending"

New Harvey Weinstein Book Fails to Launch, Has Sold Just 2,600 Copies Since Release

by | August 4, 2022 @ 2:15 PM

Ken Auletta’s ”Hollywood Ending“ is not making any bestseller lists, according to BookScan

It appears people have finally had enough of the Harvey Weinstein story: “Hollywood Ending,” the new book from media reporter Ken Auletta, has fizzled in its first three weeks of sales with only 2,600 copies sold.

NPD BookScan, which tracks print book sales in the U.S., reported Thursday that 690 copies were sold last week, the book’s third week of publication. A total of 1,533 copies were sold in the first week, which dropped to 375 the following week. That brought total sales to 2,598. (E-sales are recorded separately, about two months after a print release.)

Harper Lambert

