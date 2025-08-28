Everything New on HBO Max in September

A24’s “Friendship” and “Warfare” both land this month

Jacob Bryant
Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd
Tim Robinson, Paul Rudd in "Friendship" (SXSW)

HBO Max subscribers have plenty to look forward to with the September 2025 additions to the streamer. The streaming service welcomes a pair of high-profile A24 movies from earlier in the year. Both the Tim Robinson/Paul Rudd-starring “Friendship” and Alex Garland’s “Warfare” land on HBO Max at various points throughout the month. Maybe a ridiculous double feature, or maybe precisely the pairing a night in needs.

Below, you can find the full list of what’s new on HBO Max in September 2025.

September 1

  • A Life of Her Own
  • Almost Christmas
  • Barney’s World Season 1D
  • Caged (1950)
  • Charley Chase Silent Shorts
  • Children Who Chase Lost Voices
  • December 7th (1943)
  • Dog Day Afternoon
  • Emmanuelle (2024)
  • Evil Dead II (1987)
  • Fireworks (2017)
  • Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko
  • Gasoline Alley (1951)
  • Ghost Cat Anzu
  • Goodfellas
  • Helen of Troy (1956)
  • Jonah Hex
  • Keeper of the Flame (1942)
  • Kismet (1944)
  • Lonely Castle in the Mirror
  • Love & Pop
  • Man From The Black Hills
  • Mary of Scotland
  • Misery
  • Montana Incident
  • Mr. District Attorney
  • Murder Is My Beat
  • Mystery Street
  • Night Nurse
  • No End in Sight
  • No Questions Asked
  • Nobody Lives Forever
  • On Dangerous Ground (1951)
  • Our Miss Brooks
  • Our Vines Have Tender Grapes
  • Pirate Radio
  • Presenting Princess Shaw
  • Prometheus
  • Rick and Morty Season 8 (Adult Swim)
  • Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (ID)
  • Safe Haven
  • Scene of the Crime
  • Se7en
  • Selena (1997)
  • Shadow of a Woman
  • Splinter (2008)
  • Stranger on Horseback
  • Summer Storm (1944)
  • Susan and God
  • The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
  • The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
  • The Charge at Feather River
  • The Command (1954)
  • The Fallen Sparrow
  • The Fate of the Furious
  • The Fate of the Furious: Extended Director’s Cut
  • The Place Promised in Our Early Days
  • The Sea of Grass
  • The Secret Garden (1949)
  • The Sitter (2011)
  • The Sitter: Unrated (2011)
  • The Woman in White (1948)
  • The Woman on the Beach
  • Thirteen Women
  • Veronica Mars (2014)
  • Vigil in the Night
  • When Ladies Meet (1941)
  • Without Love
  • Young Bess
  • Your Name

September 2

  • The 33

September 3

  • Bobby’s Triple Threat Season 4 (FOOD Network)
  • Guy’s Grocery Games Season 39 (FOOD Network)
  • Modern Warfare 2.0 Season 1 (Science)

September 4

  • Billionaire Boys Club (CNN Original)
  • The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
September 5

  • Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation Season 11 (Magnolia Network)
  • Bugs Bunny Builders Season 2F (Cartoon Network)
  • Friendship (A24)
  • House Hunters International: Volume 9 Season 204 (HGTV)
  • House Hunters: Volume 10 Season 245 (HGTV)
  • Live Aid: When Rock ‘n’ Roll Took On The World (CNN Original)
  • Most Wanted: Teen Hacker (Max Original, Finland)
  • My Lottery Dream Home Season 17 (HGTV)

September 6

  • Maneet’s Eats Season 1 (FOOD Network)

September 7

  • Magnolia Table: At The Farm Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
  • Task (HBO Original)
  • We Baby Bears Season 2D (Cartoon Network)
  • Have I Got News For You Season 3 (CNN Original)

September 9

  • 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 7 (TLC)
  • Contraband: Seized at the Border Season 7 (Discovery)
  • Seen & Heard: The History Of Black Television (HBO Original)

September 10

  • The Tech Bro Murders

September 11

  • Dylan’s Playtime Adventures Season 1C (Max Original)
  • Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa Season 3B (HGTV)

September 12

  • Warfare (A24)

September 13

  • Vacation House Rules Season 6 (HGTV)

September 14

  • Build for Off-Road Season 2
  • Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 10 (OWN)

September 15

  • Signs of a Psychopath Season 10 (ID)
  • Truck U Season 21

September 16

  • Chopped: Volume 4 Season 62 (FOOD Network)
  • Halloween Baking Championship Season 11 (FOOD Network)

September 17

  • 100 Day Dream Home Season 7 (HGTV)
  • Built in the Bronx (Discovery)
  • Truck Dynasty Season 1 (Discovery)

September 18

  • Bea’s Block Season 1D (Max Original)
  • Destruction Decoded Season 1 (Science)
  • Sin City Rehab Season 1 (HGTV)
  • Who Killed Our Daughter? (Max Original, Mexico)

September 20

  • Scariest House in America Season 2 (HGTV)

September 21

  • Greatest Mysteries Ever Season 2 (Science)

September 22

  • Halloween Wars Season 15 (FOOD Network)

September 23

  • American Prince: JFK Jr. (CNN Original)
  • The Kim Kardashian Heist (w/t) Season 1 (discovery+)
  • Seeking Sister Wife Season 6 (TLC)
  • The Devil Is Busy (HBO Original)
  • The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Sports Betting: America’s Biggest Gamble (CNN Original)

September 24

  • Hustlers Gamblers Crooks Season 2 (Discovery)

September 25

  • Help! I Wrecked My House Season 5 (HGTV)
  • On The Case with Paula Zahn Season 28 (ID)
  • Jesse & Joy: Lo que nunca dijimos Season 1

September 26

  • Quiet In Class (Max Original, Sweden)
  • The Graft Season 1 (Max Original, Turkey)

September 27

  • 90 Day Diaries Season 7 (TLC)
  • Ready to Love Season 10 (OWN)

September 28

  • Heart & Hustle: Houston Season 1 (OWN)

September 29

  • Sister Wives Season 20 (TLC)
  • Two Guys Garage Season 24
  • Women Wearing Shoulder Pads: English Dub, Movie-Length Version (Adult Swim)

September 30

  • Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain (CNN Original)
  • Good Cop/Bad Cop Season 1
  • My Happy Place (CNN Original)
  • Prime Minister (HBO Original)
Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

