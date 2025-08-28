Everything New on HBO Max in September

HBO Max subscribers have plenty to look forward to with the September 2025 additions to the streamer. The streaming service welcomes a pair of high-profile A24 movies from earlier in the year. Both the Tim Robinson/Paul Rudd-starring “Friendship” and Alex Garland’s “Warfare” land on HBO Max at various points throughout the month. Maybe a ridiculous double feature, or maybe precisely the pairing a night in needs.

Below, you can find the full list of what’s new on HBO Max in September 2025.

September 1

A Life of Her Own

Almost Christmas

Barney’s World Season 1D

Caged (1950)

Charley Chase Silent Shorts

Children Who Chase Lost Voices

December 7th (1943)

Dog Day Afternoon

Emmanuelle (2024)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Fireworks (2017)

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko

Gasoline Alley (1951)

Ghost Cat Anzu

Goodfellas

Helen of Troy (1956)

Jonah Hex

Keeper of the Flame (1942)

Kismet (1944)

Lonely Castle in the Mirror

Love & Pop

Man From The Black Hills

Mary of Scotland

Misery

Montana Incident

Mr. District Attorney

Murder Is My Beat

Mystery Street

Night Nurse

No End in Sight

No Questions Asked

Nobody Lives Forever

On Dangerous Ground (1951)

Our Miss Brooks

Our Vines Have Tender Grapes

Pirate Radio

Presenting Princess Shaw

Prometheus

Rick and Morty Season 8 (Adult Swim)

Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (ID)

Safe Haven

Scene of the Crime

Se7en

Selena (1997)

Shadow of a Woman

Splinter (2008)

Stranger on Horseback

Summer Storm (1944)

Susan and God

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

The Charge at Feather River

The Command (1954)

The Fallen Sparrow

The Fate of the Furious

The Fate of the Furious: Extended Director’s Cut

The Place Promised in Our Early Days

The Sea of Grass

The Secret Garden (1949)

The Sitter (2011)

The Sitter: Unrated (2011)

The Woman in White (1948)

The Woman on the Beach

Thirteen Women

Veronica Mars (2014)

Vigil in the Night

When Ladies Meet (1941)

Without Love

Young Bess

Your Name

September 2

The 33

September 3

Bobby’s Triple Threat Season 4 (FOOD Network)

Guy’s Grocery Games Season 39 (FOOD Network)

Modern Warfare 2.0 Season 1 (Science)

September 4

Billionaire Boys Club (CNN Original)

The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

September 5

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation Season 11 (Magnolia Network)

Bugs Bunny Builders Season 2F (Cartoon Network)

Friendship (A24)

House Hunters International: Volume 9 Season 204 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Volume 10 Season 245 (HGTV)

Live Aid: When Rock ‘n’ Roll Took On The World (CNN Original)

Most Wanted: Teen Hacker (Max Original, Finland)

My Lottery Dream Home Season 17 (HGTV)

September 6

Maneet’s Eats Season 1 (FOOD Network)

September 7

Magnolia Table: At The Farm Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Task (HBO Original)

We Baby Bears Season 2D (Cartoon Network)

Have I Got News For You Season 3 (CNN Original)

September 9

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 7 (TLC)

Contraband: Seized at the Border Season 7 (Discovery)

Seen & Heard: The History Of Black Television (HBO Original)

September 10

The Tech Bro Murders

September 11

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures Season 1C (Max Original)

Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa Season 3B (HGTV)

September 12

Warfare (A24)

September 13

Vacation House Rules Season 6 (HGTV)

September 14

Build for Off-Road Season 2

Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 10 (OWN)

September 15

Signs of a Psychopath Season 10 (ID)

Truck U Season 21

September 16

Chopped: Volume 4 Season 62 (FOOD Network)

Halloween Baking Championship Season 11 (FOOD Network)

September 17

100 Day Dream Home Season 7 (HGTV)

Built in the Bronx (Discovery)

Truck Dynasty Season 1 (Discovery)

September 18

Bea’s Block Season 1D (Max Original)

Destruction Decoded Season 1 (Science)

Sin City Rehab Season 1 (HGTV)

Who Killed Our Daughter? (Max Original, Mexico)

September 20

Scariest House in America Season 2 (HGTV)

September 21

Greatest Mysteries Ever Season 2 (Science)

September 22

Halloween Wars Season 15 (FOOD Network)

September 23

American Prince: JFK Jr. (CNN Original)

The Kim Kardashian Heist (w/t) Season 1 (discovery+)

Seeking Sister Wife Season 6 (TLC)

The Devil Is Busy (HBO Original)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Sports Betting: America’s Biggest Gamble (CNN Original)

September 24

Hustlers Gamblers Crooks Season 2 (Discovery)

September 25

Help! I Wrecked My House Season 5 (HGTV)

On The Case with Paula Zahn Season 28 (ID)

Jesse & Joy: Lo que nunca dijimos Season 1

September 26

Quiet In Class (Max Original, Sweden)

The Graft Season 1 (Max Original, Turkey)

September 27

90 Day Diaries Season 7 (TLC)

Ready to Love Season 10 (OWN)

September 28

Heart & Hustle: Houston Season 1 (OWN)

September 29

Sister Wives Season 20 (TLC)

Two Guys Garage Season 24

Women Wearing Shoulder Pads: English Dub, Movie-Length Version (Adult Swim)

September 30