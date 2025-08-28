Everything New on HBO Max in September

HBO Max subscribers have plenty to look forward to with the September 2025 additions to the streamer. The streaming service welcomes a pair of high-profile A24 movies from earlier in the year. Both the Tim Robinson/Paul Rudd-starring “Friendship” and Alex Garland’s “Warfare” land on HBO Max at various points throughout the month. Maybe a ridiculous double feature, or maybe precisely the pairing a night in needs.
Below, you can find the full list of what’s new on HBO Max in September 2025.
September 1
- A Life of Her Own
- Almost Christmas
- Barney’s World Season 1D
- Caged (1950)
- Charley Chase Silent Shorts
- Children Who Chase Lost Voices
- December 7th (1943)
- Dog Day Afternoon
- Emmanuelle (2024)
- Evil Dead II (1987)
- Fireworks (2017)
- Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko
- Gasoline Alley (1951)
- Ghost Cat Anzu
- Goodfellas
- Helen of Troy (1956)
- Jonah Hex
- Keeper of the Flame (1942)
- Kismet (1944)
- Lonely Castle in the Mirror
- Love & Pop
- Man From The Black Hills
- Mary of Scotland
- Misery
- Montana Incident
- Mr. District Attorney
- Murder Is My Beat
- Mystery Street
- Night Nurse
- No End in Sight
- No Questions Asked
- Nobody Lives Forever
- On Dangerous Ground (1951)
- Our Miss Brooks
- Our Vines Have Tender Grapes
- Pirate Radio
- Presenting Princess Shaw
- Prometheus
- Rick and Morty Season 8 (Adult Swim)
- Ruby & Jodi: A Cult of Sin and Influence (ID)
- Safe Haven
- Scene of the Crime
- Se7en
- Selena (1997)
- Shadow of a Woman
- Splinter (2008)
- Stranger on Horseback
- Summer Storm (1944)
- Susan and God
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
- The Charge at Feather River
- The Command (1954)
- The Fallen Sparrow
- The Fate of the Furious
- The Fate of the Furious: Extended Director’s Cut
- The Place Promised in Our Early Days
- The Sea of Grass
- The Secret Garden (1949)
- The Sitter (2011)
- The Sitter: Unrated (2011)
- The Woman in White (1948)
- The Woman on the Beach
- Thirteen Women
- Veronica Mars (2014)
- Vigil in the Night
- When Ladies Meet (1941)
- Without Love
- Young Bess
- Your Name
September 2
- The 33
September 3
- Bobby’s Triple Threat Season 4 (FOOD Network)
- Guy’s Grocery Games Season 39 (FOOD Network)
- Modern Warfare 2.0 Season 1 (Science)
September 4
- Billionaire Boys Club (CNN Original)
- The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
September 5
- Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation Season 11 (Magnolia Network)
- Bugs Bunny Builders Season 2F (Cartoon Network)
- Friendship (A24)
- House Hunters International: Volume 9 Season 204 (HGTV)
- House Hunters: Volume 10 Season 245 (HGTV)
- Live Aid: When Rock ‘n’ Roll Took On The World (CNN Original)
- Most Wanted: Teen Hacker (Max Original, Finland)
- My Lottery Dream Home Season 17 (HGTV)
September 6
- Maneet’s Eats Season 1 (FOOD Network)
September 7
- Magnolia Table: At The Farm Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
- Task (HBO Original)
- We Baby Bears Season 2D (Cartoon Network)
- Have I Got News For You Season 3 (CNN Original)
September 9
- 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 7 (TLC)
- Contraband: Seized at the Border Season 7 (Discovery)
- Seen & Heard: The History Of Black Television (HBO Original)
September 10
- The Tech Bro Murders
September 11
- Dylan’s Playtime Adventures Season 1C (Max Original)
- Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa Season 3B (HGTV)
September 12
- Warfare (A24)
September 13
- Vacation House Rules Season 6 (HGTV)
September 14
- Build for Off-Road Season 2
- Love & Marriage: Huntsville Season 10 (OWN)
September 15
- Signs of a Psychopath Season 10 (ID)
- Truck U Season 21
September 16
- Chopped: Volume 4 Season 62 (FOOD Network)
- Halloween Baking Championship Season 11 (FOOD Network)
September 17
- 100 Day Dream Home Season 7 (HGTV)
- Built in the Bronx (Discovery)
- Truck Dynasty Season 1 (Discovery)
September 18
- Bea’s Block Season 1D (Max Original)
- Destruction Decoded Season 1 (Science)
- Sin City Rehab Season 1 (HGTV)
- Who Killed Our Daughter? (Max Original, Mexico)
September 20
- Scariest House in America Season 2 (HGTV)
September 21
- Greatest Mysteries Ever Season 2 (Science)
September 22
- Halloween Wars Season 15 (FOOD Network)
September 23
- American Prince: JFK Jr. (CNN Original)
- The Kim Kardashian Heist (w/t) Season 1 (discovery+)
- Seeking Sister Wife Season 6 (TLC)
- The Devil Is Busy (HBO Original)
- The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper, Sports Betting: America’s Biggest Gamble (CNN Original)
September 24
- Hustlers Gamblers Crooks Season 2 (Discovery)
September 25
- Help! I Wrecked My House Season 5 (HGTV)
- On The Case with Paula Zahn Season 28 (ID)
- Jesse & Joy: Lo que nunca dijimos Season 1
September 26
- Quiet In Class (Max Original, Sweden)
- The Graft Season 1 (Max Original, Turkey)
September 27
- 90 Day Diaries Season 7 (TLC)
- Ready to Love Season 10 (OWN)
September 28
- Heart & Hustle: Houston Season 1 (OWN)
September 29
- Sister Wives Season 20 (TLC)
- Two Guys Garage Season 24
- Women Wearing Shoulder Pads: English Dub, Movie-Length Version (Adult Swim)
September 30
- Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain (CNN Original)
- Good Cop/Bad Cop Season 1
- My Happy Place (CNN Original)
- Prime Minister (HBO Original)