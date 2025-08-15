What to Watch After ‘Weapons’: 7 More Movies That Are Actually Scary and Funny

With everyone’s still raving about “Weapons,” TheWrap has compiled a list of films that scratch the same itch as Zach Cregger’s wildly original, tense and surprisingly funny film that’s lighting up the box office.

Whether it’s an element of mystery, a horror film with droplets of comedy, or even Cregger’s very first feature film, we’ve curated a list of unique films that deliver the same amount of fun, quirkiness and originality as “Weapons.”

Here’s our curated list of movies like “Weapons” to watch next.

(20th Century) “Barbarian” (2022) Of course Zach Cregger’s feature directorial debut makes it first on the list. Just like with “Weapons,” Cregger seamlessly weaves comedy into the story without it overtaking the the film’s horror foundation. “Barbarian” is centered on a young woman who meets a stranger after the two of them book the same rental home. Reluctantly, she decides to spend the night, but she soon learns that the house is home to another more terrifying resident. Where to watch: Netflix, fuboTV, YouTube TV

“Parasite” (Neon) “Parasite” (2019) “Parasite” is one of those films where you have no idea what the hell you’re about to get into until you start watching — just like with “Weapons.” In addition, “Parasite” offers its viewers some comedic flair while still keeping you on the edge of your seat with thrills. Bong Joon-ho’s Korean-language film — which won the Oscars for Best Picture, Director and Original Screenplay — follows the Kims, a financially-broken family who sees the light at the end of the tunnel when their son starts working for an affluent family, the Parks. Eventually, each member finds a way to feed off the rich by secretly living in the same house. Where to watch: Netflix, HBO Max, Kanopy

“Get Out” (Universal) “Get Out” (2017) Just like with “Weapons,” in “Get Out” you enter the film’s world with the idea that this is just a normal, everyday story … that is, until someone puts you to sleep with a cup of tea and uses a stick to turn you into an unconscious killer. When Jordan’s Peele’s psychological horror film hit theaters in 2017, it took audiences by storm with its twisted themes that spotlighted the exploitation of Black people and Black culture. When Chris’s (Daniel Kaluuya) girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) invites him to a weekend getaway to her family’s home so he can meet her parents, a series of strange events start to occur that lead ultimately lead him to discovering the dark truth behind her family’s accommodating behavior. Peele won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for the film. Where to watch: HBO Max

“Pulp Fiction” (1994) Yup, that’s right, “Pulp Fiction” is on the list. While it’s not necessarily a horror film, Quentin Tarantino’s seminal film keeps you on your toes through a thrilling ride of whacky characters and some bloody scenes. And, like “Weapons,” it weaves together several characters and their backgrounds into one epic, campy story. In this action-packed, quirky tale the lives of two hitmen, their gangster boss, a struggling boxer, a master fixer and others are sewn together to take viewers on one wild adventure. Tarantino won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar (notice a trend?) Where to watch: Prime Video, Paramount+, Hoopla, fuboTV

Kathleen Turner as Beverly Sutphin in “Serial Mom” (Photo credit: Universal Pictures, Savoy Pictures) “Serial Mom” (1994) Speaking of campy, let’s get into the next movie to watch if you loved “Weapons,” “Serial Mom.” This film makes the cut mainly because of its slasher vibes, dark comedy and its theatrically scary plot. It’s just a whacky good time watching the strange activity that’s coming from just a few doors down. Living as a happy housewife and a mother of two in the middle of suburbia, Beverly’s (Kathleen Turner) long list of kills began after her son’s teacher criticized him. And her response was to do what else? Run him over. Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video, Apple, YouTube

“Magnolia” the film (Getty Images) “Magnolia” (1999) Paul Thomas Anderson’s classic “Magnolia” weaves various stories of disparate characters together in unexpected and epic ways, and its chapter-based storyline was a direct influence on “Weapons.” Plus, both films feature a cold open that’s narrated by a person who gives a brief explanation of what’s about to occur. As we mentioned with “Get Out” and “Weapons,” “Magnolia” also has elements of magical realism sprinkled into the film. Where to watch: Rent on Amazon, Apple or Fandango at Home