‘Jeopardy!’ Update: Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Will Continue to Split Hosting Duties Through July

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties through the end of Season 38, which will take the Sony quiz show through July. Michael Davies will remain executive producer.

New episodes are scheduled to air until July 29, 2022 — COVID permitting, of course.

Bialik’s “Jeopardy!” spinoff duties just got a debut date last week.

Executive produced by Davies and produced by “Jeopardy!” studio Sony Pictures Television, the “Call Me Kat” star’s “Jeopardy! National College Championship” will kick off Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 8/7c on ABC. The nine-episode, 14-day event will feature 36 students from 36 colleges and universities from across the country.

Bialik has recently been splitting temporary hosting duties on “Jeopardy!” with Ken Jennings while the game show searches for a full-time replacement for the late Alex Trebek, following the quick ousting of Mike Richards — the syndicated series’ first choice after a rotating stable of guest hosts (including Bialik and Jennings) tried out for the role.

The “Jeopardy! National College Championship” tournament marks Bialik’s first turn at the job she was initially hired to do in August, which is permanent host of “Jeopardy!” specials and spinoffs. Bialik was given that position at the same time as Richards was named the new permanent host of the OG “Jeopardy!,” but he exited just over a week later, one day after the show returned to production for its 38th season.

His departure followed the resurfacing of a gender discrimination lawsuit from his time with “The Price is Right” and multiple misogynistic comments he made on a podcast he co-hosted in the last decade.

Trebek died in November 2020 after a very public battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.