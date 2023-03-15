John Mulaney’s long-awaited new standup special will premiere on Netflix on April 25. Titled “John Mulaney: Baby J,” it marks Mulaney’s first standup special since 2018’s “Kid Gorgeous,” which also premiered on Netflix.

“Baby J” was directed by Alex Timbers and features music from David Byrne. The special was recorded at Boston’s Symphony Hall in February 2023, after returning to standup in 2021 and touring with a set called “From Scratch.”

That tour found Mulaney tackling his own issues of addiction and relapse and recounting an intervention staged by friends, including Seth Meyers, that led him to enter rehab. Mulaney discussed the incident on a candid and emotional episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in September 2021.

“Baby J” is the latest in a line of specials from Mulaney that also includes 2012’s “New in Town” and 2015’s “The Comeback Kid.” Mulaney also created and starred in the Netflix kids special “John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch” in 2019.

Mulaney rose to prominence as a writer on “Saturday Night Live” before making a name for himself in the standup world. On “SNL” he was known for co-creating the character of Stefon with Bill Hader and writing all of Stefon’s Weekend Update appearances.

Mulaney also has a key voice role in the Netflix animated series “Big Mouth.”