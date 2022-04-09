Chaos will reign in this summer’s highly anticipated sequel “Jurassic World: Dominion.” At least, if one particular dinosaur has its way.

“Dominion” co-writer and director Colin Trevorrow teased the arrival of a new breed of dinosaur in the sequel, the Giganotosaurus, which is known as the “Giga” for short. And Trevorrow took inspiration from an unlikely source when crafting the new dino.

“I wanted something that felt like the Joker. It just wants to watch the world burn,” Trevorrow told Empire Magazine, which also debuted an image of the new creature.

Each new installment of the “Jurassic World” series has introduced a new dinosaur, with the genetically modified hybrid the Indominus Rex introduced in the 2015 film and the Indoraptor – a hybrid of T. rex and velociraptor DNA – introduced in 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Unlike those dinosaurs, however, the Giga is actually rooted in science fact. It’s a real dinosaur that lived during the Cenomanian age of the Late Cretaceous period and was one of the largest known terrestrial carnivores.

In “Dominion,” the Giga is housed in the BioSyn Valley which takes its namesake from the rival company to InGen, BioSyn. You may recall BioSyn was the company for which Wayne Knight’s Dennis Nedry was stealing dinosaur DNA in Steven Spielberg’s groundbreaking original “Jurassic Park” film. It makes a return in a big way in “Dominion.”

“Jurassic World: Dominion” sees Trevorrow returning to the director’s chair after J.A. Bayona directed the horror-tinged second installment “Fallen Kingdom.” This time around, dinosaurs have been let loose all across the world, and the “Jurassic World” cast of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard enlist the help of the OG characters played by Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum to clean up the mess.

The Universal Pictures blockbuster will open exclusively in theaters on June 10.