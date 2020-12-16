Fox News announced Wednesday that Laura Ingraham has signed a new multiyear deal to continue hosting her primetime show, “The Ingraham Angle.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but the contract extension comes as no surprise. According to the network, Ingraham’s show is the most-watched 10 p.m. ET host in cable news history, and she is also the most-watched female cable host of all time.

“With so many challenges facing Americans, I am more determined than ever to deliver the incisive, pull-no-punches analysis and commentary that our viewers expect and enjoy,” said Ingraham, whose show started in October 2017.

Also Read: Laura Ingraham Edges Out Rachel Maddow as Top Female Cable Host for Eighth Month

Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, made the announcement and released her own statement: “Laura’s one-of-a-kind expertise and powerful commentary has provided an important voice to millions of Americans as a staple of our primetime lineup and we are thrilled to feature her insightful perspective across our platforms for many years to come.”

Fox News’ 10 p.m. ET time slot is having its highest-rated year ever, according to Nielsen Media Research data. In 2020, “The Ingraham Angle” averaged 3.6 million total viewers, of whom 650,000 were in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54.

Beyond her successes, Ingraham is no stranger to controversy. Her ratings took a hit in 2018 after she insulted Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg and he subsequently called for an advertiser boycott of her show.