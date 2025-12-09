5 New Movies and Shows on HBO Max to Watch This Week

Not only do streaming catalogues change month to month, but also week to week. It can be hard to keep up with everything that’s available now.

For the most part, the bulk of new options on HBO Max hit the streamer on Dec. 1. But there are indeed still more titles coming. Just this week, you can watch several new titles on the streamer. So, we put a quick batch of options together for you to choose from.

Here are five new movies and shows you can stream on HBO Max this week.