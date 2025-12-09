5 New Movies and Shows on HBO Max to Watch This Week

Not only do streaming catalogues change month to month, but also week to week. It can be hard to keep up with everything that’s available now.
For the most part, the bulk of new options on HBO Max hit the streamer on Dec. 1. But there are indeed still more titles coming. Just this week, you can watch several new titles on the streamer. So, we put a quick batch of options together for you to choose from.
Here are five new movies and shows you can stream on HBO Max this week.
“Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh”
It’s always fun seeing what “Saturday Night Live” cast members do outside of the show, and this week, you can do just that with Sarah Sherman. Her new stand-up special “Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh” starts streaming on HBO Max on Dec. 12. Be warned though, the name is a sign of the comedy to come.
The “Spinal Tap” Movies
Both “This Is Spinal Tap” and “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” begin streaming on Dec. 12, if you’re in the mood for comedy and music. These were only available to rent and buy for awhile, so this is your opportunity to stream them for free.
“90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” (Season 8)
The newest season of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” has arrived, and is streaming on HBO Max. You’ll have to await episodes weekly, but if you missed the premiere, it’s available to watch now.
“The Christmas Showdown”
If you need a new Christmas movie to check out this week, “The Christmas Showdown” is now available to stream. Starring Amber Stevens West, Corbin Reid, Loretta Devine and more, the movie follows two estranged best friends who reunite over the holidays and compete for the same job. Should go smoothly…right?
“Christmas With the Kranks”
If you’re looking for a more familiar Christmas film you’ve probably seen before (a few times over), we’d direct you to “Christmas With the Kranks.” Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Tim Allen and Julie Gonzalo, it started streaming on Dec. 1 and is a must in your holiday rotation.