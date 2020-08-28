“The New Mutants” comics co-creator Bob McLeod is not happy with the long-delayed new movie based on his work, complaining on Friday that the Disney/Twentieth Century release misspelled his name and whitewashed one of his characters.

“I was very excited when I heard they were making a ‘New Mutants’ movie,” McLeod in a Facebook post. “I thought making it into a horror movie was perhaps an interesting idea, but not at all how the characters should be introduced to the public at large. But, hey, my characters in a movie! I never would have thought that would actually happen.”

“But mainly I was very disappointed that Roberto isn’t short and dark-skinned. Yet another example of Hollywood white-washing,” he added.

McLeod called out director Josh Boone and said, “There’s just no excuse. So basically, #JoshBoone erased everything I contributed to the way the characters look.”

McLeod also said his name was misspelled in the movie’s credits. “And now, the movie has come out at last, and apparently they’ve credited someone named Bob Macleod as co-creator. They couldn’t even be bothered to check the spelling of my name sometime in the last three years. And that can’t be fixed. That will be on the movie forever. I think I’m done with this movie,” he said.

A rep for Disney did not respond to a request for comment.

“The New Mutants” is about a group of five teenage mutants who are just discovering their abilities and think they’re being housed in a hospital designed to train and help them, only to discover they’re being kept against their will. The movie stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, Alice Braga and Henry Zaga.

“The New Mutants” opened Friday in theaters.