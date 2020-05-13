‘The New Mutants’ to Hit Theaters in August

X-Men spinoff film starring Maisie Williams was initially to open in theaters this spring from 20th Century Studios

| May 13, 2020 @ 10:10 AM Last Updated: May 13, 2020 @ 10:42 AM
The New Mutants

20th Century Studios

“The New Mutants,” the X-Men spinoff movie from 20th Century Studios and director Josh Boone, has received another new release date and is not set to hit theaters on Aug. 28, 2020, Disney announced Wednesday.

The film starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton has been delayed several times. It was meant to open this April before the spread of the coronavirus this spring, which forced Disney to juggle its release slate. In fact, “The New Mutants” was originally meant to open as far back as April 2018.

20th Century Studios also set a new release date for the hybrid animated and live-action adventure movie “Ron’s Gone Wrong” that stars Jack Dylan Grazer. It was meant to open Feb. 26, 2021, but will now open on April 23.

Also Read: Filmed Version of 'Hamilton' to Debut on Disney+ This Summer (Video)

“The New Mutants” is about a group of five teenage mutants who are just discovering their abilities and think they’re being housed in a hospital designed to train and help them, only to discover they’re being kept against their will. It also stars Blu Hunt, Alice Braga and Henry Zaga.

While there’s no guarantee if or when movie theaters can open widely, Disney has slated several other films for an opening in the late summer, starting with “Mulan” on July 24. 20th Century will also release “The Empty Man” starring Stephen Root and Jai Courtney on Aug. 7. Disney’s “The One and Only Ivan” will then open Aug. 14.

The Amy Adams thriller “The Woman in the Window,” also from 20th Century Studios, still remains without a release date, as do two other Searchlight Pictures films, “Antlers” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”

As part of its larger shuffle of the release calendar, Disney actually moved the summer tentpole film “Artemis Fowl” to debut exclusively on Disney+ while bumping back “Black Widow,” the next Marvel movie, to Nov. 6.

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • Films Arriving on VOD Early Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
  • Artemis Fowl Ferdia Shaw Disney
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Brainstorm Media
  • Steph Curry Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Bros.
  • King of Staten Island Pete Davidson Universal Pictures
  • THE HIGH NOTE Tracee Ellis Ross Focus Features
1 of 24

“The High Note” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE