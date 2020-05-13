“The New Mutants,” the X-Men spinoff movie from 20th Century Studios and director Josh Boone, has received another new release date and is not set to hit theaters on Aug. 28, 2020, Disney announced Wednesday.

The film starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton has been delayed several times. It was meant to open this April before the spread of the coronavirus this spring, which forced Disney to juggle its release slate. In fact, “The New Mutants” was originally meant to open as far back as April 2018.

20th Century Studios also set a new release date for the hybrid animated and live-action adventure movie “Ron’s Gone Wrong” that stars Jack Dylan Grazer. It was meant to open Feb. 26, 2021, but will now open on April 23.

“The New Mutants” is about a group of five teenage mutants who are just discovering their abilities and think they’re being housed in a hospital designed to train and help them, only to discover they’re being kept against their will. It also stars Blu Hunt, Alice Braga and Henry Zaga.

While there’s no guarantee if or when movie theaters can open widely, Disney has slated several other films for an opening in the late summer, starting with “Mulan” on July 24. 20th Century will also release “The Empty Man” starring Stephen Root and Jai Courtney on Aug. 7. Disney’s “The One and Only Ivan” will then open Aug. 14.

The Amy Adams thriller “The Woman in the Window,” also from 20th Century Studios, still remains without a release date, as do two other Searchlight Pictures films, “Antlers” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield.”

As part of its larger shuffle of the release calendar, Disney actually moved the summer tentpole film “Artemis Fowl” to debut exclusively on Disney+ while bumping back “Black Widow,” the next Marvel movie, to Nov. 6.