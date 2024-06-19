What’s New on Crunchyroll for Summer 2024?

Crunchyroll is coming through with some hot new anime for the summer.

Some spring titles, like “My Hero Academia” Season 7,” “One Piece” and “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime” Season 3 are all set to continue on through the summer from their spring premieres.

But let’s get into the new goodies the anime streamer has in store. Kicking off the summer is the series debut of “The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army was a Human,” which premieres June 26. And later in July, sci-fi-adventure shows “Tower of God” Season 2 and “Wistoria: Wand and Sword” comes in to takes viewers on a mystical journey.

There’s a lot left to get excited about. Check out Crunchyroll’s full lineup below.

Available June 26

“The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army was a Human”

Available July 1

“Shy” Season 2

“The Ossan Newbie Adventurer, Trained to Death by the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible”

Available July 2

“Tasuketsu -Fate of the Majority”

Available July 3

“Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian”

Available July 4

“Senpai is an Otokonoko”

“Twilight Out of Focus”

“Days with My Stepsister”

“The Cafe Terrace and Its Goddesses”

“Pseudo Harem”

Available July 5

“NieR:Automata Ver1.1a” — Cour 2

“Quality Assurance in Another World”

Available July 6

“Shoshimin: How to Become Ordinary”

Monogatari Series: Off & Monster:

Available July 7

“Tower of God” Season 2

“Wistoria: Wand and Sword”

“Nanrenare — Cheer for You!”

“VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream”

“A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring”

Available July 8

“Mayonaka Punch”

Available July 9

“No Longer In Another World”

Available July 10

“Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World” Season 2

“Love Is Indivisible by Twins”

Available July 12

“Bye, Bye, Earth”

Available July 13

“Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!”

“ATRI -My Dear Moments”

Available July 17

“Sengoku Youko” Cour 2

Available Aug. 7