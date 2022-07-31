This August on HBO and HBO Max will play host to “The Princess” the original documentary series focusing on the late Princess Diana, and much more can’t-miss TV and film.

A24 recently announced their deal with HBO Max, releasing a handful of early A24 movies on August 1 — including Jenny Slate’s “Obvious Child,” Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay’s “Room,” and Miles Teller and Shailene Woodley’s “The Spectacular Now.”

As for original series, a few returning shows come back this August, including the “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions” and “Industry.” Notable library titles coming to HBO and HBO Max this month include Academy Award Winner “Belfast,” “Ex Machina,” “Love & Basketball,” and “The Notebook.”

August 1:

“A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charlie Swan III”

“A Most Violent Year”

“Amy”

“Barely Lethal”

“Belle”

“Biker Boyz”

“Blow Out”

“Blue Velvet”

“Bug”

“Cadillac Man”

“Charlie’s Angels”

“Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”

“Chasing Papi”

“Children of a Lesser God”

“Chocolate City”

“Colors”

“Damien Omen II”

“Dark Places”

“Days of Being Wild”

“DC Showcases Short: Constantine – The House of Mystery”

“Enemy”

“Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex but Were Afraid to Ask”

“Ex Machina”

“Fantastic Voyage”

“Fighting”

“From Hell”

“Garfield”

“Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties”

“Gaslight”

“Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai”

“Ginger & Rosa”

“How to Lose Friends and Alienate People”

“How to Talk to Girls at Parties”

“Industry” Season 2 Premiere

“Invasion of the Body Snatchers”

“Ivanhoe”

“Jeff, Who Lives at Home”

“Laggies”

“Late August, Early September”

“Lean on Pete”

“Life After Beth”

“Lions for Lambs”

“Little Men”

“Little Women” (1994)

“Locke”

“Love & Basketball”

“Man of the Year”

“Miles Ahead”

“Mississippi Grind”

“Mojave”

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2”

“Mystic Pizza”

“Objective, Burma!”

“Obvious Child”

“Original Cast Album: Company”

“Out of the Past”

“Remember”

“Revenge of the Green Dragons”

“Slow West”

“Son of a Gun”

“Source Code”

“Teen Titans Go”

“The Adderall Diaries”

“The Fault in Our Stars”

“The Field Guide to Evil”

“The Great Escape”

“The Last Word”

“The Notebook”

“The One”

“The Possession”

“The Rover”

“The Spectacular Now”

“The Spiderwick Chronicles”

“The Testament of Orpheus”

“The Transporter Refueled”

“Thunderstruck”

“Transcendence”

“Trouble With the Curve”

“Tusk”

“Under the Skin”

“Whiplash”

August 3:

“Belle”

August 4:

“Sweet Life: Los Angeles” Season 2 Premiere

August 5:

“Belfast”

“Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life” Comedy Special Premiere

August 7:

“The Smiling Friends Go To Brazil”

August 9:

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions” Season 17 Premiere

August 13:

“The Princess” Original Documentary Premiere

August 21:

“American Sniper”

“House of the Dragon” Series Premiere

August 24:

“Katrina Babies”



August 25:

“House of Ho” Season 2 Premiere

“The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

August 26:

“Victor and Valentino” Season 3

“Wolf”