Whether your traveling for the holidays or need a break from the family, Max has plenty of streaming offerings this month.

In celebration of the new “The Color Purple” opening in theaters, Max is releasing the 1985 adaption starring Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover and Oprah Winfrey (in her feature film debut) on the first of the month. The film earned 11 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Goldberg and Best Supporting Actress for Winfrey and Margaret Avery.

With the latest adaptation opens on Christmas day, the Max Original documentary “Oprah and The Color Purple Journey” streams on Dec. 28, providing a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the upcoming feature film.

Speaking of Oprah, there will be an OWN holiday movie launching every Sunday to celebrate the season, including “A Christmas Serenade” (Dec. 3), “A Christmas of Yes” (Dec. 10), “The Christmas Detective” (Dec. 17) and “Christmas Revisited” (Dec. 24).

As the year winds down, so will the following series: “Bookie” (Dec. 21), “Julia” (Dec. 21), “Rap Sh!t” (Dec. 21), “The Gilded Age” (Dec. 17) and “30 Coins” (Dec. 11). The latter follows a remote town in Spain plagued by inexplicable, demonic events.

And speaking of demons, the first five “Paranormal Activity” will be available on service at the beginning of the month for all of you who prefer slaying to sleighing.

New on Max in December

Dec. 1

9 (2009)

Anna and the King (1999)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

The Biggest Little Farm (2019)

Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

The Box (2009)

Clear and Present Danger (1994)

The Color Purple (1985)

Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)

Cut Bank (2015)

Denial (2016)

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003)

Die Another Day (2002)

Doomsday (2008)

Elektra (2005)

Eye in the Sky (2016)

Flipped (2010)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldfinger (1965)

Hereafter (2010)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

How To Eat Fried Worms (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

I Am

The Informant! (2009)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Jurassic World (2015)

License to Kill (1989)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Longest Ride (2015)

Love in the Time of Cholera (2007)

The Lovers (2017)

Low Tide (2019)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Naked Lunch (1991)

Necessary Roughness (1991)

Notes on a Scandal (2007)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Over Her Dead Body (2008)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

Patriot Games (1992)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The Pink Panther (1964)

Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Red Dawn (1984)

Return of the Pink Panther (1975)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Semi-Pro (2008)

Sergio Leone: The Italian Who Invented America (2022)

A Shot In The Dark (1964)

Skyfall (2012)

Son of the Pink Panther (1993)

The Souvenir (2019)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Timeline (2003)

Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)

Trainwreck (2015)

A View To Kill (1985)

Villeneuve Pironi: Racing’s Untold Tragedy (2022)

The Women (2008)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

Dec. 3

Holiday Party with Andrew and Zoe (Magnolia Network)

Maori Kuhawa And The Floating Worlds Time Forgot

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas Serenade (OWN) (2023)

Pets and Pickers, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

Teen Titans Go!: Great Holiday Escape & Christmas Magic (Cartoon Network)

Dec. 4

Murder In Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning (HBO Original)

Dec. 5

Great Photo, Lovely Life (HBO Original) (2023)

Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)

Dec. 6

Street Outlaws vs. The World: After Hours (Discovery Channel)

Dec. 7

Boom Boom Bruno (Max Original)

Elmo & Tango Holiday Helpers (Max Original)

Vlad & Niki, Season 2C

Dec. 10

OWN Holiday Movie: A Christmas of Yes (OWN) (2023)

White House Christmas (2023) (HGTV)

Dec. 11

Peltz Beckham vs The Wedding Planners (discovery+ Original)

Dec. 12

1000-lb Sisters, Season 4B (TLC)

sMothered, Season 5 (TLC)

Trees and Other Entanglements (HBO Original) (2023)

Dec. 15

The Giver (2014)

On the Tee, Season 1B

Dec. 16

Leo Reich: Literally Who Cares?! (HBO Original)

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)

Dec. 17

OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Detective (OWN) (2023)

Dec. 18

Good Cop Bad Cop (ID)

Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial (discovery+ Original)

World’s First Battlefield (Science Channel)

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 3 (Animal Planet)

Dec. 19

90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way, Season 5 (TLC)

Border Control: Sweden

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 2 (Discovery Channel)

Dec. 20

American Masters: Leonard Bernstein: Reaching for the Note (1998)

Daniel (HBO Original) (2023)

Dec. 21

Engineering Catastrophes, Season 5B (Science Channel)

Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base (Max Original)

Dec. 23

Bering Sea Gold, Season 12 (Discovery Channel)

Dec. 24

OWN Holiday Movie: Christmas Revisited (OWN) (2023)

Spirited Away: Live On Stage (2023)

Dec. 25

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #1 (TLC)

Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! (2023)

Dec. 26

90 Day Fiance: Holiday Special 2023, #2 (TLC)

Building Outside the Lines (Magnolia Network)

Superchef Grudge Match, Season 2 (Food Network)

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Season 2 (HGTV)

Dec. 28

Married to Real Estate, Season 3 (HGTV)

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (Max Original) (2023)

Dec. 29

In With the Old, Seasons 5 (Magnolia Network)

Restoring Galveston: The Inn (Magnolia Network)

The Established Home, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

Dec. 30

Amina’s Way (OWN)

Time Bomb Y2K (HBO Original) (2023)

Bleacher Report Live Sports in December:

Please note this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change. All times are in ET.

Pre- and post-game programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each game.

Dec. 2

Soccer: U.S. Women’s National Team vs. China, 3 p.m.

Dec. 4

NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals

Game 1: Teams TBA, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Teams TBA, 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.

Dec. 5

NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinals

Game 1: Teams TBA, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Teams TBA, 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.

Soccer: U.S. Women’s National Team vs. China, 8 p.m.

Dec. 6

NHL: Dallas Stars at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Edmonton Oilers, 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 7

NBA In-Season Tournament Semifinals

Teams TBA, 9 p.m.

Dec. 12

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m.

Dec. 13

NHL: Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils, 7:30 p.m. NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche, 10 p.m.

Dec. 19

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans Pelicans, 7:30 p.m.

NBA: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m.

Dec. 20

NHL: New York Islanders at Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m. NHL: Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m.

Dec. 27

NHL: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m.

*Telecast will not be available in the local indicated market



CNN Max December Lineup

Dec. 2

The Wonder List

Dec. 3

Lincoln: Divided We Stand

Dec. 9

The Story of Late Night

Dec. 23

Soundtracks

Dec. 24

Finding Jesus

The Radical Story of Patty Hearst

Dec. 25

The Redemption Project