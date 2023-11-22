‘Blue Beetle’ Delivers a Heroic Streaming Debut | Chart

The DC film knocked Netflix’s “The Killer” out of the top spot following its streaming premiere

A young Latino man wears a neon blue superhero costume, the blue lit up, with his helmet down, showing his face. There are two antennae sticking up from his shoulders.
Xolo Maridueña as Blue Beetle (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Following its disappointing theatrical performance in August, Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Blue Beetle” soared to the top of the streaming charts. It became the #1 most-streamed film in the U.S. the weekend of Nov. 17-19 on Whip Media’s Movie Ranker, which is driven by viewership data from TV Time, a consumer app with over 28 million registered global users. 

The superhero film features “Cobra Kai” star Xolo Maridueña in the titular role of Blue Beetle and is based on the DC character of the same name. It is one of the last installments in the DC Extended Universe, as Warner Bros. announced it would be replaced by the new DC Universe franchise.

Nick Lorenzo

Nick Lorenzo is a client solutions specialist at Whip Media, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Whip Media, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO partners, visit the Data and Analysis hub.

