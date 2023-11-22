Following its disappointing theatrical performance in August, Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Blue Beetle” soared to the top of the streaming charts. It became the #1 most-streamed film in the U.S. the weekend of Nov. 17-19 on Whip Media’s Movie Ranker, which is driven by viewership data from TV Time, a consumer app with over 28 million registered global users.

The superhero film features “Cobra Kai” star Xolo Maridueña in the titular role of Blue Beetle and is based on the DC character of the same name. It is one of the last installments in the DC Extended Universe, as Warner Bros. announced it would be replaced by the new DC Universe franchise.