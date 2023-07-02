Summer is heating up on Max.

Back in May, Max added programming from TLC, HGTV and Food Network. That means Discovery’s popular Shark Week will be available to stream when it kicks off on July 23, with programming to be announced soon.

For fans of unscripted series, Season 3 or “90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: Pillow Talk” (July 4) and Season 5 of “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” (July 10) are both streaming, as well as the series premiere of “90 Day Fiancé: UK.”

Home renovation fans will want to catch Season 16 of “Barnwood Builders” (July 6) and the special “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” (July 16), hosted by Ashley Graham, just in time for the feature film.

“Project Greenlight” (July 13) returns, with executive producer Issa Rae along with Kumail Nanjiani and Gina Prince-Bythewood serve as mentors throughout the season.

Finally, the six-episode Max Original limited series “Full Circle,” from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon, will enthrall drama fans on July 13. “Full Circle” tells the story of an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City. It stars Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, Phaldut Sharma, Adia, Sheyi Cole, Gerald Jones, Suzanne Savoy, Ethan Stoddard, Lucian Zanes and Dennis Quaid. Two episodes will drop each week.

Check out everything coming to Max in July below:

July 1

300 (2006)

17 Again (2009)

20th Century Women (2016)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

A Walk in the Woods (2015)

American Sniper (2014)

Angels Sing (2013)

Ballet 422 (2014)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze – Live From Laurel Canyon (2023), HBO Original

Bullitt (1968)

Caddyshack (1980)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Compliance (2012)

Cujo (1983)

Cunningham (2019)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Detour (2017)

Double Impact (1991)

Dracula II: Ascension (2003)

Dunkirk (2017)

Election (1999)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)

Fast Color (2018)

Flawless (2008)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Ghosts of Mississippi (1996)

Girl Happy (1965)

Going in Style (1979)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)

Headhunters (2012)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

Immortals (2011)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

King Kong (1933)

Klute (1971)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

The Meg (2018)

Monsters and Men (2018)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

Nancy Drew (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Nico, 1988 (2018)

Nights In Rodanthe (2008)

Poseidon (2006)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Rampage (2018)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Serendipity (2001)

Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Shirley (2020)

Shoplifters (2018)

Southside with You (2016)

Steel (1997)

Sydney White (2007)

Teen Witch (1989)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)

Tequila Sunrise (1988)

The Animatrix (2003)

The Blind Side (2009)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part II (2009)

The Delta Force (1986)

The Frozen Ground (2013)

The Good Heart (2010)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

Thirteen Ghosts (2001)

TMNT (2007)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

True Story (2015)

Tyrel (2018)

Under the Cherry Moon (1986)

Under the Silver Lake (2018)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)

What A Girl Wants (2003)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

Yogi Bear (Movie, 2010)



July 3

Married to Evil, Season 1, ID



July 4

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: Pillow Talk, Season 3, TLC

Batwheels, Season 1F

El Jardin de Bronce, Season 3, HBO



July 6

Barnwood Builders, Season 16, Magnolia Network

Shaun White: The Last Run (2023), Max Original



July 7

Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Season 3A, Discovery

My Adventures with Superman, Season 1

The Plot Thickens, Season 4

Wanted: Millionaire (Se busca millonario), Max Original



July 8

Capturing Home, Season 2, Magnolia Network



July 9

Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, HBO Original

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 6, Travel Channel



July 10

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 5, TLC

BBQ Brawl, Season 4, Food Network

Flip the Strip, Season 1, HGTV

Lil Jon Wants To Do What?, Season 2, HGTV

People Magazine Investigates, Season 7, ID



July 11

Craig of the Creek, Season 5A

High Speed Chase, Season 1, ID

Outdaughtered, Season 6, TLC



July 13

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life, Season 2, Travel Channel

Full Circle, Max Original

Gray Matter (2023)

Project Greenlight (Reboot), Season 1, Max Original



July 14

La Narcosatanica, HBO

Time Zone (2023), Max Original



July 15

A Scent of Time (2023), Max Original

American Masters (2023)



July 16

90 Day Fiancé: UK, Season 1, Discovery

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, HGTV



July 17

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 1, Discovery



July 19

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 1, Discovery



July 20

Body in the Basement, Season 1, ID

Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia (2023), Max Original

My Magic Closet (Além do Guarda-Roupa) (2023), Max Original



July 21

La Unidad, Season 3

Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Season 3, Magnolia Network



July 23

Shark Week begins, Discovery

Unsellable Houses, Season 4, HGTV



July 24

The Golden Boy (2023), HBO Original

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part One (2023)



July 25

Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home, Season 1, HGTV



July 26

After the Bite (2023), HBO Original



July 27

Harley Quinn, Season 4, Max Original

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 6, Max Original

Teenage Euthanasia, Season 2



July 28

Gotham Knights (2023)

How To with John Wilson, Season 3, HBO Original

Restored, Season 6, Magnolia Network

Superman & Lois, Season 3



July 29

August: Osage County (2013)



July 30

Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer, Max Original

Naked and Afraid: Castaways, Season 1, Discovery



July 31

Mother May I Murder?, Season 1, ID

Survive the Raft, Season 1, Discovery