While summer starts in June, things truly heat up in July, and that includes all the hot new drops on streamers. Amazon’s Prime Video has refreshed its slate of content with over 60 new movies, like Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” and the 1973 animated adaption of the children’s book “Charlotte’s Web.”

Prime Video kicks off the start of the month with Doug McHenry’s “Jason’s Lyric,” “Father of the Bride,” and “Little Nicky.”

Plus, if you’re a Reese Witherspoon fan, Prime Video sets you up with her very first film and her breakout role as Dani in “Man in the Moon.” And the entire “Legally Blonde” trilogy is also available, for those who bend and snap.

Prime Video is also giving watchers some ultimate film classics like “Free Willy,” ”Gladiator,” and “Dances With Wolves.”

Last but absolutely not least, Season 2 of “Good Omens” will land on Prime Video on July 28, and the Patriots-centered film “80 for Brady” joins the streamer’s slate on July 4.

Here’s everything new to Prime Video this July.

Available in July:

“Surf Girls Hawaii” (2023)

Available July 1:

“MasterChef” Junior Mexico,” Seasons 1 – 2 (2016)

“Petticoat Junction,” Seasons 1 – 5

“1900” (1977)

“A Bridge Too Far” (1977)

“A Star Is Born” (2018)

“Acts of Violence” (2018)

“Battle Los Angeles” (2011)

“Battleship” (2012)

“Big Top Pee-Wee” (1988)

“Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” (1991)

“Birdman of Alcatraz” (1962)

“Black Rain” (1989)

“Black Sunday” (1977)

“Case 39” (2010)

“Chaplin” (1993)

“Charlotte’s Web” (1973)

“Class” (1983)

“Continental Divide” (1981)

“Cool Hand Luke” (1967)

“Cry Macho” (2021)

“Father of the Bride” (1991)

“Flags of Our Fathers” (2006)

“Force 10 from Navarone” (1978)

“Free Willy” (1993)

“Freedom Writers” (2007)

“Frogs” (1972)

“Gaslight” (1944)

“Ghosts of Girlfriends Past” (2009)

“Gladiator” (2000)

“Hacksaw Ridge” (2016)

“Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man” (1991)

“Hondo” (1953)

“Hour Of The Gun” (1967)

“How to Train Your Dragon” (2010)

“Imagine That” (2009)

“Invaders from Mars” (1986)

“Irma La Douce” (1963)

“It’s Kind of a Funny Story” (2010)

“Jason’s Lyric” (1994)

“Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise” (2006)

“Jesse Stone: Night Passage” (2006)

“Jesse Stone: Sea Change” (2007)

“Jesse Stone: Stone Cold” (2007)

“Kick-Ass” (2010)

“Last Man Standing” (1996)

“Legally Blonde” (2001)

“Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde” (2003)

“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” (2004)

“Little Nicky” (2000)

“Man in the Moon” (1991)

“Marathon Man” (1976)

“Men in Black” (1997)

“Men in Black II” (2002)

“Men in Black III” (2012)

“Mousehunt” (1997)

“No Country for Old Men” (2007)

“Not Without My Daughter” (1991)

“Once Bitten” (1985)

“Paths of Glory” (1957)

“Puss in Boots” (2011)

“Rampage” (2018)

“Rebel Without a Cause” (1955)

“Rocky Balboa” (2006)

“Rollerball” (2002)

“Saturday Night Fever” (1977)

“Saving Private Ryan” (1998)

“Scarface” (1983)

“Serpico” (1973)

“Sleepover” (2004)

“Supernova” (2021)

“Support the Girls” (2018)

“The 40-Year-Old-Virgin” (2005)

“The Amityville Horror” (1979)

“The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford” (2007)

“The Queen of Versailles” (2012)

“The Big Country” (1958)

“The Family Stone” (2005)

“The Fighter” (2010)

“The General’s Daughter” (1999)

“The Iron Giant” (1999)

“The Other Guys” (2010)

“The Public Enemy” (1931)

“The Russia House” (1990)

“The Shawshank Redemption” (1994)

“The Sons of Katie Elder” (1965)

“The Train” (1965)

“The Truman Show” (1998)

“The Two Jakes” (1990)

“The Untouchables” (1987)

“Trolls World Tour” (2020)

“True Grit” (1969)

“Under The Tuscan Sun” (2003)

“Unknown” (2011)

“Valley Girl” (1983)

“W.” (2008)

“Wicker Park” (2004)

“Witness For the Prosecution” (1958)

“You, Me and Dupree” (2006)

“Yours, Mine & Ours” (2005)

Available July 4:

“80 For Brady” (2023)

Available July 7:

“The Horror of Dolores Roach” (2023)

“Los Iniciados” (2023)

“The Portable Door” (2023)

Available July 14:

“The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Season 2 (2023)

“The King’s Speech” (2010)

Available July 18:

“Till” (2022)

Available July 23:

“Unseen” (2023)

Available July 25:

“Knock at the Cabin” (2023)

Available July 28:

“Good Omens,” Season 2 (2023)

“Novela” (2023)

Available July 29:

“Hardball” (2001)

“Heaven Can Wait” (1978)

Available July 31:

“Dances with Wolves” (1990)