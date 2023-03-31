Netflix has several new films and original shows coming out in April, just in time for Q2. Great classic movies and animated films arrive with this month’s slate rotation as well. Some Netflix originals tackle the incoming warmer weather that arrives starting April.

Starting with the classics, Penny Marshall’s “A League of Their Own” (1992) starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Lori Petty and Madonna, becomes available to watch on the streamer April 1 while we all wait for solid renewal news for Prime Video’s TV series — created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson — that takes the movie’s story deeper. Leonardi DiCaprio’s mind-bending movie “Inception” also arrives April Fool’s Day. Animated hits “Hotel Transylvania” and “Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” arrive the first of the month as well.

“Firefly Lane” Season 2 Part 2 will conclude the television adaptation of Kristin Hannah’s novel, which tells the story of Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke), two friends who stay by each other’s sides through decades. “A Tourist’s Guide to Love” and “Longest Third Date” add some romance in there too, while the “Beef” series starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong brings the thriller element.

Here’s what’s new on Netflix in April 2023:

Available April 1, 2023

“28 Days”

“A League of Their Own”

“American Hustle”

“Battleship”

“The Birds”

“Born on the Fourth of July”

The Bourne Identity”

“The Bourne Supremacy”

“Charlie Wilson’s War”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax”

“Friday Night Lights”

“Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1”

“Hoarders: Season 2”

“Hotel Transylvania”

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“I, Frankenstein”

“Inception”

“Inside Man”

“The Land Before Time” (1988)

“Marnie”

“Matilda” (1996)

“The Negotiator”

“Not Another Teen Movie”

“Psycho” (1960)

“Puss in Boots”

“Shark Tale”

“Shrek Forever After”

“Smokey and the Bandit”

“Smokey and the Bandit II”

“Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain”

“Zombieland”

“Weathering”

Available April 2, 2023

“War Sailor: Limited Series”

Available April 3, 2023

“Magic Mixies: Season 1”

“Surviving R Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1”

Available April 4, 2023

“My Name is Mo’Nique”

“The Signing”

Available April 5, 2023

“Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now”

Available April 6, 2023

“BEEF”

“The Last Stand”

Available April 7, 2023

“Chupa”

“Holy Spider”

“Oh Belinda”

“Thicker Than Water”

“Transatlantic”

Available April 8, 2023

“Hunger”

Available April 10, 2023

“CoComelon” Season 8

Available Aprl 11, 2023

“All American: Homecoming” Season 2

“Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman”

Available April 12, 2023

“American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing”

“CELESTE BARBER Fine, Thanks”

“Operation: Nation”

“Smother-in-Law”

Available April 13, 2023

“The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib”: Season 2

“Florida Man”

“Obsession”

Available April 14, 2023

“Phenomena”

“Queenmaker”

“Queens on the Run”

“Seven Kings Must Die”

Available April 15, 2023

“Doctor Cha”

“Time Trap”

Available April 16, 2023

“The Best Man Holiday”

“The Mustang”

“The Nutty Boy” Part 2

Available April 17, 2023

“Oggy Oggy” Season 2

Available April 18, 2023

“Better Call Saul” Season 6

“How to Get Rich”

“Longest Third Date”

Available April 19, 2023

“Chimp Empire”

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always”

Available April 20, 2023

“The Diplimat”

“Tooth Parl: When Love Bites”

Available April 21, 2023

“A Tourist’s Guide to Love”

“Chokehold”

“Indian Matchmaking” Season 3

“Rough Diamonds”

Available April 22, 2023

“Ada Twist, Scientist” Season 4

Available April 25, 2023

“The Hateful Eight”

“The Hateful Eight: Extended Version” Season 1

“John Mulaney: Baby J”

Available April 26, 2023

“The Good Bad Mother”

“Kiss, Kiss!”

“Love After Music”

“Workin’ Moms” Season 7

Available April 27, 2023

“Firefly Lane” Season 2 Part 2

“The Matchmaker”

“The Nurse”

“Sharkdog” Season 3

“Sweet Tooth” Season 2

Available April 28, 2023